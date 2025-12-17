Year will be judged on how economy affected lives of the people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As 2025 wraps up, with a few days left, like many other previous years, it will be measured by the impact of the economy on the lives of the people.

Time, which makes a year, is an indispensable and a precious resource which preveniently existed long before the existence of humankind for their sustainable maintenance.

It may be wasted or gainfully used, hence the inevitability of measure and judgment in the end.

A year is a period of 12 months of different seasons that are all about the improvement and sustainability of the lives of the people.

There are four of them in a year coming in the same order since the begining of time, spring, summer, autumn and winter.

Each season brings distinct weather and daylight patterns that are due to earth’s titled axis.

The late former leader, and the servant of the people who never abandoned his role of leadership of the people even at the height of the brutality of apartheid, the Rev Makhenkesi Arnold Stofile, used to metaphorically liken a year to a set of different complementary seasons that are a gift to the people.

He used to say when it is summer in SA it may be a rainy winter in Germany, snowy and chillingly cold in Russia and Greece, and it may be autumn in the US.

He used to teach us about the line between weather and climate to ensure that the concept of climate change doesn’t create confusion.

According to the Bible, in the beginning, God created everything including time and all the means of life, and created a man later in his image.

Deducing from this logical order, without being gullibly faithful to it, one concludes that the earth and all its wealth, on the surface and underneath, is a gift of inheritance for all the people equally.

From that perspective, equality was not an afterthought of nature.

It was part of the order of creation and a natural principle by which to access and share that inheritance to which no-one or group of people could claim a monopoly.

That inheritance was created for the people who were created in one image and governed from one place of natural authority with one set of moral rules.

In its revolution around the sun, the earth discharged an alien and antithetical behaviour.

This, inadvertently, divided the once peaceful family of people into powerful and dominant and weak and recessive classes that became hostile to each other.

The powerful class stopped free and equal access and sharing to the inheritance of all the people.

It discarded all the values of peace and harmony among the people.

It created a new order of monopoly, theft, corruption, laziness, gluttony, violence and above all poverty which is the source of all viruses that kill the weakest and vulnerable.

We note with despair daily from the news, the killing of weak and vulnerable people in planned and stray bullet killings by gangs of criminals who use powerful machine guns for their extortion and other criminal means to get cash for their survival.

SA is sinking deep today in the thick web of the legacy of centuries of exploitation of the economy.

This is through the imperial system of colonialism of the few powerful people who came from across the sea armed with all sorts of sophisticated arms of monopolisation and domination.

Unlike elsewhere in the world, colonialism divided South Africa, and many other countries on the continent, into kingdoms where there is fertile land for agriculture and mineral resources for the white minority, and the poor peripheral kingdom of the indigenous black majority.

Some scholars of South African history described the situation as colonialism of a special type, given the inhabitation of the coloniser and the colonised within the same country.

Furthermore, the colonisers used racism to deepen the division between the two kingdoms of the privileged white South Africans and disadvantaged and marginalised black South Africans.

This diversion of the dialectical revolutionary process produced a non-homogenous white and black working class in SA.

The great political scientists and philosophers of the 18th and 19th centuries who observed industrial revolution in Europe, believed colonialism would reach its highest imperialist stage where its inherent contradictions and the might of the working class would accelerate its inevitable demise and fall wherever it exists.

The anticipation of an inevitable fall did not happen; however, capitalism entrenches itself deeper by technological innovations which the revolution of the earth provides.

The class of the powerful becomes smaller and richer while the class of the weak increases and becomes poorer.

Political analyst Prince Mashele recently remarked on television that the starting point for the salvation of black people from the quagmire of underdevelopment is awareness and admission of their situation.

He highlighted the examples of Japan and China whose economies, he said, rose from the dust of backwardness to being shining models of development for many countries under the sun.

What Mashele calls for was started in 1912 by our forebears when they buried all the artificial barriers of racism and tribalism in Bloemfontein and the foundations of the South African nation in the formation of the ANC.

In 1955 at Kliptown, they produced that historic Freedom Charter which carries the 10 iconic freedoms including that last one which committed the future SA on the formation of alliances with the countries of the world.

In that last clause, they declared: “There shall be peace and friendship.” South Africa shall be a fully independent state that respects the rights and sovereignty of all nations.

The alliance of SA with the G20 countries for co-operation on trade and peace is a fulfilment of that clause.

The year 2025 will be remembered by, among other things, the resounding successful hosting of the G20 summit which left an indelible mark of hope for the future for the majority of South Africans.

Nceba Stofile, Former CEO of the Lovedale TVET College