Action against officials who waste and steal falls far short

Premier Oscar Mabuyane this week revealed that over the past five years about 100 Eastern Cape government officials had been fired or suspended without pay for financial transgressions totalling R74.7m.

Also, 51 civil servants in the province, implicated in financial transgressions totalling more than R177m in over the same time period, had chosen to resign before action could be taken against them.

But dig a little deeper, and these figures are window dressing to an otherwise deeply disturbing situation.

In 340 cases, involving more than R573m, the implicated officials escaped any consequences — one assumes after their departments failed to make an adequate disciplinary case against them.

Alarmingly, for reasons that were not made clear, 238 officials were issued only with warning letters for transgressions totalling a whopping R915m.

These transgressions included fraud, misuse of state assets, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, irregular expenditure, loss of state assets and financial non-disclosure.

In other words, those responsible for the loss to the state of over R1bn faced either zero or very light consequences.

An amount of R3.2bn, involving 108 cases, had since been “condoned”.

This means no-one was held accountable and no money was recovered. Similarly, R172.7m in 135 cases, was “written off”.

This is quite literally the opposite to the way consequence management should work.

It has been obvious for some time just how poorly the provincial administration handles its disciplinary cases.

Last year, the Public Service Commission said the provincial government forked out some R11m to 34 civil servants on suspension on full pay well beyond the prescribed 60 days.

In fact, some had been sitting at home on full pay for more than two years.

And that R11m does not include the money paid out to those who were required to fill the positions of the suspended officials in an acting capacity.

Mabuyane this week claimed that the administration had “intensified efforts to detect irregularities early, enforce disciplinary processes consistently, and ensure that those who misuse public funds or neglect their responsibilities are held accountable”.

The figures he provided do not bear this out.

And if there have been recent improvements, it is clearly not enough.

In a province with such high poverty and unemployment rates and such significant housing and other infrastructure requirements, not a cent should be wasted.

And those who waste, steal or defraud should face dire consequences starting with the loss of the jobs they are doing so inadequately.

If the majority do not face consequences for such huge losses, the premier cannot claim his administration has met the constitutional requirements for accountability, transparency and ethical governance.

