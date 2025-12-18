Lessons in organisational renewal from a union perspective

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mlulami Mike Ntutela

Organisational renewal means reviewing organisational beliefs and ideology, policies and procedures, systems and structures and programmes and strategies. It has environmental adaptation as its overarching theme.

Structures of leadership are an important aspect of renewal. Intrinsic to this is the fact that if one element from the issues mentioned above gets tampered with, all others will be affected by such a change — a domino effect.

Simply put, if new beliefs, policies, systems and programmes are changed, leadership too must be changed.

If it does not, then that organisational renewal thesis will be as good as a hollow rhetoric.

At the centre of any renewal project lies a concept of “the whole” which means that if one element (domino) of an organisation gets tampered with and it falls, all others will fall like dominoes. Need I say more? Perhaps.

The concept of “organisational renewal” is simply a reformed rather than a transformed version of “organisational development” which trade unions such as NUM, Numsa, Nehawu, SACCAWU, POPCRU, CEPPWAWU and SATAWU referred to as a corporatist method of organisational assessment and review.

As a result, there was a collective endorsement of the concept of “organisational renewal” within Cosatu after the release of the September Commission report in 1997.

A workshop on the concept was later convened by Cosatu at the Elijah Memorial Training Centre, in Yeoville, Johannesburg, in 2007.

The union general secretaries who made thought-provoking arguments and presentations on the concept included Frans Baleni (NUM), Silumko Nondwangu (Numsa), Fikile Majola (Nehawu), Bones Skhulu (SACCAWU), Randal Howard (Satawu), Welile Nolingo (CEPPWAWU) and Nkosinathi Theledi (POPCRU), with Mahlengi Bhengu as a chairperson on behalf of Cosatu.

Gino Govender, Jerry Malatji and I were also present as resource persons from the DITSELA Workers’ Education Institute.

Each union affiliate had to spell out its unique organising and recruitment challenges, remedial means employed and proposed resolutions to a bargaining conference that was to be scheduled later.

One takeaway from that meeting was an indicated shift from using steel trolleys in favour of cheaper plastic stock in the retail sector; a development which directly affected both Numsa and SACCAWU in terms of organising, recruitment and bargaining in the manufacturing and retail sectors.

Another came from the unexpected retrenchment of public-sector workers in homelands such as Ciskei who flooded the offices of Nehawu for protection against arbitrary decision-making by despotic rulers.

The unions indicated that they were never prepared for the flood of desperate workers who feared losing their income, being subjected to grinding poverty and a possibility of exposure to family instability.

They had to “think on the go” to hastily set recruitment systems, membership data records, ICT and political machinery in motion to meet the needs of the despondent workers.

As a former official at Nehawu, one can confidently applaud the organisational renewal task team that it established to address organisation-building issues from the inside-out and the political and economic developments from the outside-in.

For the purposes of discussing the subject of demand for renewal, it would be proper if one briefly reflected on the experiences of Satawu’s difficulty in organising young workers at tollgates and workers in labour-brokered cleaning-service outfits that operated at the airports.

A shift from freight-rail to road-freight in the transportation of goods was also cited by the transport union as a severe blow for the organising, recruitment and bargaining unit of the transport union.

Police union Popcru expressed its dilemma in terms of members who would be expected to work in the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho with mostly unorganised service personnel from that country (a protectorate of the British Crown).

An attempt to organise them into POPCRU was deemed to be constitutionally unacceptable, and it created tensions between South African and Basotho police.

There might have been many examples of similar attempts at looking into environmental factors which warranted change in organising, recruitment and bargaining strategies for the labour movement.

Different as they would be, the recommendations of the Wiehahn and September commissions certainly inculcated a greater sense of change management, organisational assessment and institutional review in the foresight and practices of the erstwhile trade union movement.

In conclusion, it is quite disheartening to listen to Gwede Mantashe, the former general secretary of the NUM, former chairperson of the SACP, former secretary-general of the ANC and its current chairperson, boastfully and single-handedly advocating for a systematic fragmentation of the left forces in general, and their defeat by proponents of neoliberal economic policies in particular.

Surprisingly, he once pronounced himself as a champion of an ideologically progressive form of organisational development practice which proved, and still proves, otherwise in many known instances in the NUM, Cosatu, SACP, ANC Youth League and ANC.

Mlulami Mike Ntutela writes in his personal capacity.