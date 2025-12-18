Moment of truth looms for ANC-SACP alliance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During the 5th National General Council (NGC) of the ANC, an altercation with its alliance partner, the SACP, ensued.

There is a demand that SACP members give up their ANC membership in the event the party maintains its decision to contest elections independently next year.

In a long, complex and often contradictory history of the liberation movement, this is a critical moment for the alliance.

I argue that this ultimatum is not a mere bureaucratic directive, but a political ploy that may reveal the locus of dual members’ allegiance.

In this case, whether it lies with the ANC as the (broad church) of the democratic movement, or with the SACP the custodian of Marxist-Leninist principles and working-class revolution.

Historically, the ANC-SACP relationship has been seen as a partnership formed through struggle, sacrifice and shared ideals.

Since the 1920s, when early communist activists joined African political movements, this relationship developed into a strategic alliance that peaked during the armed struggle.

Communists played significant roles in logistics and organisation within uMkhonto we Sizwe and the exiled ANC.

The combination of people, ideas and strategies during exile created leaders who held joint membership not just as a political convenience but as a sign of unity towards a common goal, the National Democratic Revolution (NDR).

However, the political landscape evolved since 1994, which marked the democratic breakthrough in a long history of struggle against apartheid.

As such, the concept of dual membership may have become less about solidarity in ideology, but centred more around access to state power, opportunities and political insulation in a dominant-party system (led by the ANC).

In this context, the ultimatum is poised independently to challenge the true allegiance of members.

And especially those in government, whether their commitment still rests in the SACP’s long-term socialist goals or has shifted to the ANC, as a guarantee for more political career opportunities and influence.

It may be likely that some SACP members in government might hesitate to give up their ANC membership.

This reluctance might stem not from a rejection of the SACP’s ideology but from the high material, professional and political costs associated with leaving.

The realities of political roles, income stability and career advancement within the government mean that dual members may struggle between staying true to their beliefs and ensuring their political survival

Moreover, these tensions exhibit how the post-apartheid state has changed the alliance.

Such that it may no longer be primarily glued together by revolutionary ideals but increasingly by administrative dependence, patronage networks and shared governing duties.

At the core of this split is a deeper ideological question: what does the NDR mean to the ANC, and what does it mean to the SACP?

For the ANC, one may argue that the NDR has historically been viewed as a broad national liberation project aimed at ending racial oppression, transforming the economy, and building a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society.

In practice, the ANC’s understanding of the NDR has shifted to a programme of gradual reform through elections, state bureaucracy and compromises with capital.

Likewise, the ANC has focused more on stability, broad partnerships and a developmental state that balances contradictions without resolving them.

In contrast, to the SACP, the NDR may not be a final objective but a pathway to broader struggle for socialism.

From this perspective, to the SACP, the NDR represents a platform for class contestation, where working-class forces should establish control, strengthen democratic achievements and build organisational power to challenge the dominance of capitalism.

Moreover, while the ANC uses the NDR to strengthen political power and attempt to resolve social contradictions, the SACP views the NDR as a passage to advance towards a different social order.

These differing views, though often seemingly aligned, highlight underlying tensions.

The ultimatum regarding dual membership reveals an ideological divide previously hidden by the idea of the alliance.

It can be argued that when the SACP runs in elections independently, it could equally be claiming that the NDR cannot be genuinely advanced through an ANC whose internal issues, ideological drift and organisational struggles have increasingly neglected working-class needs.

For the ANC, asking SACP members to choose a side suggests a demand for political consistency and organisational order, but it also hints at a fear, whether real or imagined, of losing control over a historically loyal yet increasingly disheartened cadre base.

The historical connection between the ANC and communists was always based on mutual desire.

The ANC needed ideological clarity, discipline and international support from communist activists, while the SACP required a national movement to pursue revolutionary goals in a racially divided society.

Evidently, this balance changed post-1994.

The ANC became the main governing power, and the SACP, though influential, remained reliant on ANC structures to maintain its position and political relevance.

The ultimatum risks unravelling this uneven relationship by compelling the SACP to examine whether its ongoing reliance on ANC electoral strategies helps or hinders its historical mission.

Additionally, when the SACP acts independently, it could strengthen working-class political debate, broaden electoral options and bring ideological debate back to the left.

However, it may also reveal the party’s weaknesses, a limited voting base and its longstanding dependence on the ANC’s political machinery.

What is evident is that the ultimatum will highlight the political identities of dual members: those truly committed to a socialist change might accept the challenges of leaving the ANC, while those whose political identities have become tied to governing power might stay with the ANC.

Ultimately, this situation prompts a review of the post-apartheid development of the alliance.

Questioning whether it remains a revolutionary alliance focused on shared transformative goals or if it has turned into a practical arrangement sustained by history, inertia and the realities of governance.

In this regard, the ANC’s ultimatum serves not just as a disciplinary action but as a reflection of the contradictions, loyalties and strategic differences that have shaped, and now threaten to change the relationship between the ANC and the SACP.

Siyanda Kate, PhD candidate (Political Studies) Nelson Mandela University and lecturer (Political Studies) Walter Sisulu University