Mzantsi at a Crossroads: What the SACP Breakaway Means for Our Future — and the Posture the Church Must Now Take

Members of the SACP sing struggle songs as outgoing general secretary Blade Nzimande stands to deliver an address during the party's elective congress.

South Africa is entering one of its most defining transitions since 1994.

For three decades, our democracy has known a familiar pattern: the ANC leading the government while the SACP and Cosatu provide ideological and worker-based anchors within the tripartite alliance.

That arrangement shaped not only the liberation movement but the character of the post-apartheid state.

Now, for the first time in our democratic history, that long-standing alliance is fracturing.

The SACP’s recent decision to walk away from its decades-long partnership with the ANC marks a turning point with implications far deeper than coalition arithmetic.

It forces us to ask difficult but necessary questions: What becomes of SA’s transformation project? What becomes of the National Democratic Revolution (NDR)? And how should the church interpret its moral and spiritual role in a world increasingly defined by instability?

These questions matter because SA is not only navigating domestic uncertainty — we are doing so in a global context where geopolitical tremors shake even the strongest nations.

The Russia–Ukraine war drags on with no resolution in sight. Nato warns of potential escalation.

Western economies, long dominant in SA’s trajectory, face leadership fragmentation and internal fatigue.

US president Donald Trump’s declaration that Europe is “weak” reflects a world unsure of its once-stable centres of power.

Mzantsi, a country of paradoxes, now feels the weight of these shifting global winds.

The National Democratic Revolution Without the SACP

The NDR has always been more than a party programme — it is a broad social vision aimed at building a just, equal, nonracial and democratic society.

Historically, the SACP played a central role in interpreting, sharpening and critiquing this vision from within.

It offered ideological depth to the ANC’s political leadership and emphasised structural change as essential to true liberation.

With the SACP stepping away, the National Democratic Revolution enters a new, untested phase.

First, the NDR loses a key architect.

The SACP has long served as a custodian of ideological coherence, often reminding the ANC of its historical commitments to economic transformation and social justice.

Its absence creates an ideological vacuum that the ANC must now fill alone — or redefine entirely.

Second, the NDR may shift from ideological to pragmatic. Coalition politics demands broad consensus, not doctrinal certainty.

As the political landscape diversifies, the NDR will be influenced not only by liberation-era traditions but by the competing interests of new partners, civic voices, youth movements and public pressure.

Third, the NDR moves from alliance property to public domain. Without the alliance as its fixed home, the vision must now withstand the scrutiny and reshaping of broader society.

South Africans will increasingly debate what transformation means in 2025 and beyond — not what it meant in 1969 or 1997.

In short: the NDR is not collapsing. It is transitioning.

Whether that transition leads to renewal or dilution will depend on the depth, honesty and inclusivity of the national conversation that follows.

The Spiritual Posture the Church Must Adopt

While politics is shifting, faith communities face their own test. Throughout history, the church has walked through wars, transitions and leadership vacuums.

Yet in moments of national and global uncertainty, its spiritual posture becomes vital.

South Africa’s church must adopt four key stances:

1. Discernment: The atmosphere is noisy. Political voices, global warnings and public frustration can cloud spiritual clarity. The church must interpret the times with wisdom — not by predicting events, but by listening deeply to what justice, reconciliation and neighbour-love require at this hour.

2. Intercession: When nations shake, prayer stabilises the moral centre. SA needs intercession for wisdom among leaders, peace among citizens, social cohesion and protection in a world drifting toward geopolitical storms.

3. Moral presence: The church cannot retreat into silence. It must stand as a guardian of dignity, unity and compassion. In a moment when society feels unanchored, the church’s moral steadiness is one of the few remaining pillars of stability.

4. Hope: Hope is not escapism; it is resistance to despair. Global insecurity does not override God’s sovereignty. SA’s destiny is not erased by political transition. Hope empowers citizens to participate in the nation’s healing rather than surrender to fear.

Mzantsi in a Pan-African Mirror

South Africa’s tensions are not isolated. Across the continent, nations are navigating second transitions — not from colonial rule, but from structural limitations that have slowed economic independence, political stability and social progress.

SA’s instability reflects a broader African awakening. Old political frameworks are being interrogated. Young Africans are demanding dignity, fairness and visionary leadership. Traditional global powers that shaped Africa’s policies for decades are losing cohesion.

In this moment, SA’s political reconfiguration may serve as a continental signal: Africa is entering a new phase of self-definition.

If handled with wisdom, this turbulence can become transformation.

Kenneth uKrila Macibela is a South African thinker and Pan-African voice committed to the renewal of Africa’s political imagination, the restoration of dignity across the continent, and the pursuit of a just, peaceful and spiritually grounded society.