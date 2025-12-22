Santa Claus or Jesus? It’s your choice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Peter Kujala

Most people know about Santa Claus, but even more know who Jesus is.

They will compete for our affection and attention.

One wants to pour material things over us, the other offers peace and salvation.

Who will win your heart this Christmas? How do you justify your choice?

Darkness settles in the cold winter land, casting its shadows over the anxious hearts that watch in fear as the world burns with disasters that threaten our everyday lives, our future.

War, threats and hatred. Crime, misery and a fight for every penny. The planet itself in rebellion.

That present you got from Santa Claus suddenly feels cold and hard, dull and unconcerned.

You see a church shining in warm light, inviting. Maybe go there, try this Jesus instead, love and peace.

A hope for a heavenly future in the midst of thickening darkness.

No, maybe I’d rather polish my stuff, my presents more, sit on my material mountain where the cold wind blows and the inescapable and lonely emptiness reigns?

Santa Claus hides behind a mask, just like everyone else and pretends “everything is fine”.

We don’t know him, he appears once a year and disappears without the slightest sign of life, no help or comfort in our distress.

We just bought a few things and got a few minutes of Santa saying, as in the Scandinavian tradition “Are there any good or kind children here?”

In other countries, Santa just leaves the stuff without even being seen.

But this Jesus says he wants to be with us every day.

He knows we are not “good” but loves us anyway. We see him first in the manger, then on the cross.

He is said to have suffered the punishment for our “unkindness”, our sins, so we are forgiven and acquitted with a heavenly ticket.

He died and rose again and now stretches out his hands to embrace us in love, give us peace and an eternal future.

It even says in his book, the Bible, that we were created for fellowship with Him, so much more than Santa Claus’s “ho ho” and pat on the back.

The real Santa Claus, the origin of the Santa Claus legend, was called Saint Nicholas and lived in the 4th Century AD.

Nicholas gave generously to especially the poor.

He was a devoted follower of Jesus, and would definitely tell you to choose Jesus, not a materially excited old man in red with a fake beard ...

Two billion people seem happy with their choice of Jesus, how many are made happy by Santa Claus, all year round?

The wrapping paper of Christmas presents litters the floor by the sparkling fir tree that is already shedding its needles.

I look at my unnecessary presents, slightly drunk family members staring blankly at the dead flicker of the TV screen.

I quietly close the door behind me, out into the still night so clear, twinkling stars as if they wanted to show the way.

I walk in the crunching snow towards the warm light where the church has an open door.

I step in, try to choose Jesus who actually died for me, gave his life for me and continues to do so, resurrected and alive.

What do you choose, Santa Claus or Jesus?

Peter Kujala, Offerdal Christian Fellowship in the county Jamtland, Sweden.