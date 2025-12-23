Fix Frere Hospital before finding it a worthy name

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most state-run Eastern Cape hospitals are in crisis.

There have been reports almost weekly of hospitals lacking life-saving medication — including chemotherapy drugs to treat cancer — gloves and syringes, as well as huge shortages of qualified doctors, nurses and administrative staff, outdated or failing medical equipment and rotting infrastructure causing electricity and water outages, among many other problems.

Patients face filthy, overcrowded hospitals, long waiting times, postponed procedures and often the denial of essential care.

All of this is exacerbated by shrinking budgets further denuded by huge medical negligence claims, inefficiencies and corruption in procurement and supply chain management and general mismanagement.

The crumbling state of healthcare in the Eastern Cape is particularly problematic given the widespread poverty which results in malnutrition, a higher burden of disease and other health-related problems.

Demands on the failing healthcare system frequently outstrip available resources, leading to a cycle of shortages and service delivery failures.

Every new financial year starts with a shortfall as the previous year’s accumulated credit extended by battling service providers has to be paid off.

Emergency medical services are in a shambles and hospital morgues are not functional. The list goes on and on.

Bhisho hospital has faced terrible water and electricity failures exacerbated by recent heavy storms.

Patients, faced with delayed procedures and disgustingly unhygienic conditions, have had to discharge themselves to survive while others were moved to other hospitals.

Frere hospital is no better. There have been damning claims of irregular appointments, maladministration and financial misconduct have been reported to the office of the public protector and parliamentary committees. It has been without a permanent CEO for some years now.

The last thing the Eastern Cape needs at its already tatty hospitals is the sort of corruption, money laundering, collusion and bid rigging that has destroyed the once capable Tembisa Hospital in Gauteng.

But, instead of addressing the mismanagement and inefficiencies at the 144-year-old Frere hospital, its board proudly declared it would begin a renaming process in the first quarter of next year.

Frere board chair Mhle Deliwe said the name did not “represent our ambitions and it is time we did away with it”.

There is perhaps some merit in not wanting a government hospital named after a former governor of the Cape Colony, but the name represents the least of that hospital’s problems.

In its current state there is no way that any former anti-apartheid struggle hero would want it named after them.

So why not first make it a hospital to be proud of and then find it a worthy name?

The province’s healthcare system has been in crisis for more than two decades.

It will require phenomenal political will and effort to reverse that downward spiral.

Hopefully the government will stop trying to distract people with window dressing and get on with the job of progressively realising access to quality healthcare for all, as required by the constitution.