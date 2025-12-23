Planning for natural disasters has to be stepped up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A house which was still being built in Ndevana had its roof and interior destroyed by the ravaging winds.

As most of us were busy with our countdown to Christmas Day, a time of joy and happiness, disaster struck in the Eastern Cape.

A mighty storm tore through Amahlathi, Raymond Mhlaba and Ngqushwa municipalities, as well as several wards in Buffalo City Metro, leaving a devastating trail of destruction.

The scenes emerging from across these municipalities — flattened homes, damaged power lines, inaccessible roads, uprooted trees and families left homeless — are heartbreaking.

A shop in Ndevana sustained damage to the roof. (ASANDA NINI)

For most of us in the Eastern Cape, the devastation of the June floods which killed more than 100 people in Mthatha and Butterworth is still fresh in our minds.

Invariably, severe weather conditions of this nature severely affect the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable community members.

Of more concern is that adverse weather patterns resulting in thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail, strong winds, and even flooding are becoming more frequent and, in some areas, recurrent.

One of the worst-hit areas last week was Ethembeni village in the Amahlathi municipality, where residents are still recovering from a devastating storm in March 2024.

Some of the temporary structures built after last year’s storm were destroyed again.

A fierce strong winds accompanied by heavy storm struck at Ethembeni village near Qonce ripping off roof tops flattened walls and left many people homeless. (Supplied)

Patients at the troubled Bhisho Hospital found themselves in a more dire situation.

While the hospital has been experiencing water and electricity problems for some time, the thunderstorm exacerbated the challenges.

Consequently, that forced some patients to chose to discharge themselves, saying it was pointless staying in conditions where there was no proper running water or electricity.

A number of schools in the Raymond Mhlaba municipality were affected.

Chances are that when the new term starts next year, there won’t be any proper learning facilities.

As the climate continues to change, thunderstorms should not come as a complete surprise.

The question is are we doing enough to adapt? Communities’ awareness and warnings should be prioritised.

Infrastructure must be improved to withstand severe weather conditions.

Comprehensive disaster relief planning that ensures rapid response and support for displaced families must always be in place.

We applaud organisations such as the Gift of the Givers for always being there to assist affected communities.

As we celebrate Christmas, let’s all spare a moment for those whose livelihoods were severely affected by last week’s storm.

A small donation will go a long way in helping them turn around their situation.

We urge authorities to transition from reacting to these disasters to planning for them proactively.

Only after that can we protect our communities and our future.

Daily Dispatch