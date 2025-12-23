SACP enters elections to strengthen alliance, not end it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The article “SACP’s elections political speak is dishonest” (DD Dec 17), refers.

I must, from the outset, indicate that political analysts, by their very nature, are not active participants in the political questions they engage with.

This is particularly true of political analysts who are not in any way or form politically active or organisationally grounded.

They more often than not resemble intoxicated soccer fans who wish to instruct the coach on which decisions to make (substitutions and tactical manoeuvres), without due consideration of the preparatory process, tactical objectives or the actual existing conditions and readiness of each player in the team.

They speak loudly from the bar, removed and detached from the pitch of the real struggle and therefore from a blurred and abstracted reality.

This unfortunate tendency is clearly evident in the arguments mounted by Bantu Mniki’s assertions that the SACP’s political speak is dishonest are largely devoid of a proper understanding of the historical basis, ideological foundations and strategic character of the alliance and more specifically, the ANC–SACP political relationship.

This may have to do with the season we are in.

His analysis is shallow; at worst, it is misleading. From his narrow and superficial helicopter view, he reduces the alliance to nothing more than a coalition of organisations whose sole purpose is to support the ANC’s electoral fortunes.

In doing so, he completely fails to comprehend that the alliance, in its true and historic character, is fundamentally an alliance of classes and stratas, bound together by a shared revolutionary programme — namely, the National Democratic Revolution (NDR) – which the SACP considered as a direct route to socialism (provided it is not derailed or hijacked).

It is therefore not “dishonesty”, as Mr Mniki alleges, that the SACP has taken a decision to contest state power in its own name and under its own logo.

On the contrary, this decision arises precisely because of the failure to achieve the strategic option of contesting elections through a reconfigured and more programmatically coherent alliance (which has always been the preferred option of the party).

The SACP’s independent participation in elections is a conscious, principled and material response to the deepening crisis of class representation within the state, as well as the persistent neo-liberal trajectory that has hollowed out the transformative content of the NDR.

It is important to remind Mr Mniki and other political bystanders“intoxicated soccer fans” that the SACP is, first and foremost, a class organisation.

As such, at all times its decisions are anchored in, and responsive to, the prevailing conditions, struggles and interests of the working class and the poor.

As clearly articulated in the Communist Manifesto, as communists we have no interests separate from those of the proletariat as a whole.

To suggest otherwise is to fundamentally misunderstand the nature and role of a communist party.

With that said, the SACP’s independent participation in the elections should not, in any way, be misconstrued as serving divorce papers on the ANC or the alliance, as some certain political and ideological dwarfs would want the public to believe.

On the contrary, the alliance has historically existed and continues to exist as an alliance of independent but interdependent formations.

Importantly, the ANC and the SACP remain the only political parties within the alliance.

Truth be told, no political party worth its salt abstains from contesting political power.

The highest concentration of political power resides in the state, something that one would not expect a desktop revolutionary like Mr Mniki to fully grasp.

Like many other experts, Mr Mniki speaks of the alliance in abstraction, divorced from its lived realities, historical evolution and internal contradictions.

To assist him, it must be emphasised that the alliance is not borne out of any contractual obligation that all allied formations must mechanically support the ANC in elections.

Our alliance is forged and sustained through the shared pursuit of the NDR, not as a narrow electoral or voting pact.

Reducing it to the latter is both politically lazy and historically dishonest.

The SACP enters the electoral terrain not to weaken or end the alliance, but precisely to strengthen it.

This is done to enhance accountability, to reconfigure the alliance in practice rather than in rhetoric and to firmly establish and amplify the working-class voice within the state, which is the highest concentration of political power.

We do so with full consciousness that the state is not a neutral arbiter, but, as Marxism teaches us, a product of the irreconcilability of class antagonisms.

It therefore follows that the working class cannot afford to be spectators or outside role players in the contestation for state power.

In this context, the SACP’s decision to contest elections independently is neither opportunistic nor dishonest.

It is a strategic intervention aimed at rescuing the revolutionary content of the NDR, deepening class struggle within the state and advancing the long-term interests of the working class.

Let the facts and concrete material conditions tell whose head needs examination, it surely not that of the Party.

Siyabonga Mdodi, SACP Skenjana Roji district secretary