This is how newly qualified doctors could put skills to use

Imagine graduating as a doctor from one of South Africa’s elite universities — years of sleepless nights, endless exams, the weight of human lives on your young shoulders — and then ... nothing.

No hospital bed to stand beside. No patient to heal. Just a qualification gathering dust while the country’s health system groans under shortages.

This is the reality for more than 1,000 newly qualified medical doctors in South Africa today.

They’ve passed their finals, earned their stripes, but find themselves unemployed, their skills sidelined in a paradox that defies logic.

Hospitals cry for staff; communities beg for care; yet these doctors wait in limbo, their futures on hold.

As a retired orthopaedic surgeon and emergency medicine expert who spent decades in the trenches — from high-stakes trauma bays to quiet clinics — I’ve seen the human cost of broken systems.

Now, as a poet and artist, I turn frustration into words, because silence from trade unions and the government only deepens the wound.

A crisis born of bureaucracy and broken promises

The numbers tell a stark story. South Africa produces hundreds of doctors annually from prestigious institutions such as the University of Cape Town, Witwatersrand and Stellenbosch.

Yet, many linger on waiting lists for internships — the mandatory year that bridges medical school to practice.

Reports swirl of more than 1,000 such graduates idle, their dreams deferred.

Salaries? They’ve vanished from the equation.

Posts that once offered modest but dignified pay now sit unfunded, caught in budget battles between provinces and the National Treasury.

The minister of health has been blunt: no guarantees for fresh graduates.

“We didn’t promise you jobs,” the stance seems to say, as if medicine is a hobby, not a calling.

Trade unions, including the South African Medical Association (SAMA), have been uncharacteristically quiet.

Where are the strikes, the negotiations, the public outcry?

In a nation that once mobilised against apartheid’s injustices, this muted response feels like a betrayal of the healers we need most.

Rural clinics rot empty. Urban hospitals overflow with patients triaged by exhausted staff.

Preventable deaths climb as access shrinks.

And the doctors? Many immigrate to Australia, the UK, Canada, taking their hard-earned skills abroad, leaving SA poorer.

The human toll: stories behind the stats

I remember a young intern at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital years ago — bright-eyed, hands steady despite the chaos.

She stitched wounds like poetry, listened to patients like old friends.

Today, graduates like her face a different chaos: CVs rejected, loans piling up, families straining.

“Doctor, why study if there’s no work?” they ask me over coffee in East London.

This isn’t just economic inefficiency, it’s a moral failing.

Unemployed doctors mean untreated fevers in townships, undiagnosed cancers in rural outposts, mothers dying in labour for lack of hands.

Mental health crumbles too — burnout before the career even starts, depression from dashed dreams.

SA’s health system, already strained by HIV, TB and inequality, can’t afford this luxury of waste.

We train these doctors at great public expense — millions per graduate — only to bench them.

It’s as if we build bridges but never let anyone cross.

Why the silence? Politics over patients

Dig deeper, and the roots are tangled in politics.

Provinces blame national funding shortfalls. The Treasury cites fiscal constraints post-Covid.

Unions, perhaps wary of rocking boats in a fragile economy, prioritise existing members over newcomers.

No-one mentions the elephant in the room: corruption siphons funds meant for health.

Ghost workers on payrolls, inflated tenders, mismanaged budgets — these ghosts haunt real doctors.

Meanwhile, the private sector poaches talent, widening the public-private chasm.

Globally, this echoes in low-resource nations — India, Nigeria, Brazil.

But SA, with its constitutional right to health care, should lead, not lag.

An Indian blueprint: remote service, real rewards

Here’s where hope flickers. I recommend emulating India’s model—a system I know well from my roots.

Fresh medical graduates are compulsorily posted to remote primary health centres (PHCs).

They serve bonded time (often 1-2 years) in underserved areas — dusty villages, mountain outposts, urban slums.

What makes it work?

Competitive salary: Above entry-level, with housing, transport allowances — enough to live with dignity;

Clear specialisation path: Serve well, and secure a registrar spot in your chosen field (surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics) at a tertiary hospital. It’s a promise, not a maybe; and

Hands-on mastery: Rural postings build irreplaceable skills — deliveries in monsoons, emergencies without specialists — forcing growth under mentorship.

India’s scheme has placed thousands in service, reduced urban overload and created a pipeline to expertise.

Adapt it here: fund 1,000 internships via emergency budgets, tie them to rural bonds, guarantee registrar tracks.

Provinces rotate doctors; national oversight ensures fairness.

Unions could champion this — demand funded posts, not platitudes.

The government could reallocate from wasteful projects. Universities could partner for rural rotations.

Art and poetry: healing the healer’s heart

In my studio, I paint empty hospital corridors, stethoscopes dangling like forgotten dreams.

My poems whisper of hands that itch to heal but hang idle.

Art isn’t a fix, but it humanises the abstract— reminds us these are lives, not line items.

One verse lingers: White coats folded in drawers, Hearts beat for patients unseen. When healers wait, who mends the dawn?

South Africa’s “Rainbow Nation” promise included health care for all. Unemployed doctors mock that vow.

A call to conscience: act now, or lose a generation

This crisis tests us. Ignore it, and we export talent, import suffering.

Act boldly — adopt the Indian model, fund internships, amplify unions — and reclaim our moral high ground.

Minister, unions, provinces: listen. These 1,000 doctors aren’t a problem, they’re the solution.

Post them where need screams loudest. Pay them fairly. Promise pathways to mastery.

To the graduates: your wait is unjust, but your worth endures.

Paint your frustration into purpose; one day, you’ll stitch nations back together.

South Africa healed from apartheid. We can heal this too. But only if we value the hands that hold the scalpel.

Dr Amitabh Mitra, retired orthopaedic surgeon, emergency medicine expert, poet and visual artist, SA