Heed rules of the road and keep everyone safe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

While roads play a crucial role in helping to move people, goods and services from one place to another, they have also become sites of tragedy.

Some workplaces closed for the holidays on Friday, and many others will do so this week to give their employees a well-deserved end-of-year break.

The shutdowns signal the festive season is in full swing — a period of joy and the proverbial recharging of tired bodies and minds.

The holiday season ushers in plenty of travelling, putting extra pressure on our roads.

While roads play a crucial role in helping to move people, goods and services from one place to another, they have also become sites of tragedy.

For some families the festive season, instead of being a period of joy and happiness, is a time of sorrow and tears owing to completely avoidable behaviour on the roads.

Chief among these dangerous habits is driving under the influence of alcohol.

This past weekend, the Eastern Cape transport department recorded 213 arrests for drunken driving.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, during the 2023/2024 holidays between December 1 and January 11, 154 fatal accidents were recorded in the Eastern Cape. The figure increased to 171 in the same period in 2024/2025.

These fatalities are not mere statistics. Each number represents a mother, a father, a child, a neighbour, a future leader. And invariably the lives of all their loved ones are permanently affected.

And yet such tragedies are entirely avoidable if we all take road safety seriously.

Road safety starts with individual responsibility.

It is incumbent on each and every one of us to remember that drinking and driving is dangerous and morally indefensible, speeding kills, reckless behaviour on the roads can maim innocent people, buckling up saves lives and unroadworthy vehicles must not be used.

Pedestrians should also wear bright-coloured clothing at night and avoid crossing roads at undesignated points.

Law enforcement officials should be on high alert and deal decisively with any reckless behaviour.

Ultimately, though, unless we change our attitudes on the road, no amount of policing will curb the carnage.

This is a clarion call to all of us: stick to the rules of the road and keep everyone safe.

Amid all the joy and happiness, we also caution against unwise spending habits this festive season.

Have fun but don’t forget to plan your finances properly.

Spend wisely in the knowledge that for many of us, the next payday will be only at the end of January.

Priorities such as school fees and uniforms should be catered for now to avoid having to take on debt at the start of the new year.

Enjoy your holiday but do so responsibly.

Daily Dispatch