Hugo’s outburst could have adverse effects on Bafana harmony

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana go to the Africa Cup of Nations amid controversy involving their coach for making unfortunate remarks about player Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent, raising questions about the harmony within the squad.

Having defied odds in the last Afcon when they finished third, coupled with an unbeaten run of 24 matches, coach Hugo Broos has made the SA side one of the favourites for the title if they can negotiate a tricky group B, including regular winners Egypt.

However, it will be the opening match against Angola on Monday which will set the tone and offer an indication on whether the expectations are credible.

After scraping past Ghana in a warm-up assignment in midweek when Broos rested most of his regulars, the real battle will begin against Angola, with the Belgian having emphasised the importance of getting off to a winning start.

But the discordance which played out when the players were expected to report to camp cannot be swept under the carpet and dismissed as having no effect on the team dynamics.

Broos put his foot in his mouth when he went overboard in condemning Mbokazi for his late arrival for training after reportedly missing his flight from Durban.

With the 20-year-old having already rubbed others the wrong way amid questionable behaviour, Broos fanned the fires by stopping just short of labelling the defender as ill-disciplined.

With memories of his needless red card against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier still fresh, Mbokazi did not cover himself in glory with his latest antics.

But as the team’s mentor, Broos should have downplayed the issue in front of the media and not lambasted the player in public.

One could not help but suspect the signing of Mbokazi with MLS side Chicago Fire had more to do with the Belgian’s belligerence than anything else.

Broos has long touted the player as deserving of playing in major European leagues, but to see him being shipped to a country which is yet to prove its soccer pedigree did not go down well with him.

But he did not need to take all his frustrations out on the young player, though the political posturing by a certain party did not make things easy.

For his part, Broos later apologised for his outbursts amid denying racism accusations.

We have always called on Broos to manage his temper in public as it could be misconstrued.

His intentions may have been innocent but they could be misrepresented, especially by those who want to see him fail.

Hopefully no damage has been done within the squad as the country expect a lot from the team.

Daily Dispatch