Let us not be oblivious to the signs that bring hope

As we draw near to Christmas, and prepare to bid farewell to this Jubilee Year of Hope, we do so with hearts grounded in the beautiful truth Pope Francis proclaimed when he opened 2025 as a Jubilee Year of Hope: “Hope does not disappoint.”

This year’s theme aligns perfectly with the spirit of Christmas, which is about hope.

It is a time when we remember not only that God came to us, but that He forever united Himself with our humanity.

Through the incarnation, God embraced our very essence — our flesh, our blood and all our joys and sorrows.

Even today, He carries this humanity as He intercedes for us at the Father’s side.

Because of the profound unity between humanity and divinity in Christ, we can hold on to the belief that, despite our troubles, “With God nothing is impossible” (Lk. 1:37).

Reflection on Christian hope reveals that it is much deeper than mere optimism, which relies solely on favourable circumstances and positive indicators (Mooltmann. J. 1967, Theology of Hope 15-36).

Christian hope is anchored in God’s faithfulness, who remains present even when life challenges our understanding of hope itself.

It is, however, neither closed nor dismissive of the “hopeful” signs of the time.

Our country is confronted with serious issues — ongoing poverty, violence, corruption that eats away at our institutions and a growing crisis of trust in our leadership.

Yet, even amid these challenges, we must learn to spot the glimmers of hope, those signs of new life that Isaiah promised would emerge even during the time of exile (Is 43:18-19).

The story of John the Baptist from this year’s third Sunday of Advent Gospel (Mt. 11:2-11) offers us important guidance.

From his cell, John sent messengers to ask Jesus: “Are you the one who is to come, or should we look for another?”

John’s question reflects our own struggles. The world is still broken. Violence and injustice persist. The promised transformation is not evident.

In this situation of doubt, Jesus’s response is instructive.

He didn’t point to spectacular victories or the complete overthrow of evil.

Instead, He said: “Go back and report to John what you hear and see. The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is proclaimed to the poor.” (Mt 11:4-5).

Jesus was pointing to specific signs, not total transformation, but real evidence that God’s kingdom had broken into the world.

He did not heal every sick person or raise every dead person, but the healings He had performed were genuine signs of His identity and mission.

The question for us is the same. Can we identify these signs in our own lives and in our nation?

We need to be awake to the signs God gives us of His presence and work. These signs give us the impetus to move forward, rather than surrender to despair.

Consider a parent whose children may be wayward, but has one child, though not perfect, who is trying to do things well.

That good child is a sign of God’s grace at work in that family, giving the parent hope and strength to persevere.

In our national life, there are also signs that we must not overlook or take for granted.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s courageous exposure of the minister and high-ranking police officials who may be colluding with criminal syndicates, and the subsequent Madlanga commission into the matter, affirms that corruption need not define our future.

Whistle-blowers who dared to expose corruption, and some of whom paid with their lives, demonstrate that some South Africans still choose truth over self-preservation.

When leaders like these choose integrity over complicity, we see the kingdom breaking through our troubled present.

Consider also the strength of our judicial system.

Though flawed, it has repeatedly saved us from being steamrolled by political powers seeking to protect their own interests.

In many other countries, former liberation movements in government have refused to relinquish power even after losing elections, the opposite of what happened in our country in 2023.

That SA’s democratic institutions have held firm and prevented abuse of power is a sign of hope that must not be taken for granted.

The implementation of the Zondo commission’s findings leaves much to be desired.

People with findings against them by the commission have not been prosecuted and jailed.

Yet if the reports that billions of rand have been recovered and returned to the public purse are true, then the commission has not been a waste of time.

These recoveries, though partial, are tangible signs that accountability is possible and justice can prevail.

Like the individual healings Jesus performed, they may not represent complete restoration, but they are genuine signs pointing to God’s presence in our national life.

They tell us that accountability is possible, that justice can prevail and that corruption will not define us as a country.

This is the hope of Christmas.

Christmas hope is not about an instant, complete transformation. It’s about recognising God’s faithful work through ordinary people doing courageous things, whistle-blowers risking everything for truth, judges upholding justice despite pressure, citizens refusing cynicism, parents persevering in love and communities working for the common good.

Like John, we’re allowed our moments of doubt and despondency. “Are you the one? When will change come?”

Not to ask these questions would make us unreal. Yet as believers, we are called to train our eyes to see the small miracles around us — acts of kindness, moments of courage and gestures of solidarity.

Even rising each morning with renewed energy to work for justice and mercy is itself a small miracle, a resistance to the conquest of despair.

As Christians, we are called to be “pilgrims of hope” — not passive spectators waiting for better days, but active participants in God’s transformative work.

Hope drives us to pursue justice, demand accountability, care for the vulnerable and build bridges across our divisions.

It makes us restless with anything that blocks God’s promise from being fulfilled.

This Christmas, let us remember that the infant in the manger is Emmanuel, God with us.

He comes not in overwhelming power but in humility and solidarity with those who suffer.

He still carries our humanity, and because of this, we can face the challenges of 2026 with courage.

“Hope does not disappoint because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit” (Rom. 5:5).

May this Christmas rekindle hope’s flame within each of us.

May we train our eyes to see the signs of God’s kingdom breaking through our darkness.

And may we ourselves become such signs for others, carrying the hope into the new year.

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, Catholic bishop of Mthatha and president, South African Council of Churches