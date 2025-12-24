No country for whistleblowers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa: No Country for Whistle-blowers

SA’s socio-political environment has become scary and dangerous for whistleblowers and anyone else vocal about the crippling effects of corruption in our country.

As a whistleblower, I have become particularly concerned about the fast escalating and brazen killings and persecution of whistleblowers in South Africa.

This phenomenon has now taken root with no significant action from the leading echelons of the government and private sector to eradicate this calamitous social decay.

This is particularly disconcerting if one cares to appreciate the role whistleblowers play in exposing graft in this country.

Our country is currently in a scene of multiple inquiries to hold to account those flagged by whistleblowers for various criminal activities.

Disappointingly though, we have not seen this process accompanied by the protection and tangible support for whistleblowers.

The latest example being the recent murder of Marius van der Merwe after testifying at the Madlanga commission. What a heart-wrenching paradox.

Ordinary South Africans are now starting to see what we have long been advocating regarding the protection and support for whistleblowers.

They now realise that no-one is safe from those who openly steal from the public purse.

We have seen public officials, politicians, club owners, DJs, artists and ordinary South Africans alike, killed just to silence them forever in the quest to continue with the blatant looting of our state resources.

This is the level we have now reached as a country. A deep and dark state so ruthless that we now all feel helpless.

We feel helpless because for one, our country’s security establishment is also linked to this deep state, and thus mired in a chaotic crisis that has rendered the whole country vulnerable to all manner of dangers.

From the SANDF to SAPS, from the Hawks to intelligence agencies, we see multiple crises of dangerous proportions threatening the very foundations of our democratic state.

Seeds for a violent coup are currently being sowed thanks to this crisis in our security apparatus.

Coupled with a deteriorating economic situation, our country is on the cusp of a violent social revolution.

In such a state of affairs, protection and support for whistleblowers almost always takes a back seat.

How did we get to this point? Why did we let the situation reach this crisis point from which we may find it difficult to come back?

Obviously, there can be no straightforward answers to these questions.

Equally, there can be no single panacea prescribed from the top to deal with this crisis.

In the meantime, though, whistleblowers and advocates against corruption will continue to be targeted and killed by the emergent phenomenon of the deep state.

What we know, however, is that, one of the key ingredients used to reach this point was the careful and surgical undoing of our key public institutions.

Sars, the NPA, SAPS, Hawks, intelligence agencies, parliament, the public protector and many other essential blocks critical for the proper functioning of our democratic state.

This was done so deliberately that the architects of this destruction now sit comfortably, knowing they did their job so well that no legal consequences will ever befall them.

Many were identified by whistleblowers in various inquiries like the Arms Deal commission, the Nugent commission and the Zondo commission.

To date, few have been held to account for the various serious allegations levelled against them.

Accordingly, it ought to be understood that any delays in holding accountable people identified by whistleblowers for various criminal activities puts the lives of these whistleblowers at a greater risk.

This is even more so in our South African context where there is no responsive, coherent, effective and functional whistleblower protection system that puts a high premium on the patriotic service provided to the country by whistleblowers.

Because at best, we have a very erratic, ad hoc and disjointed protection system that does not regard tangible support for whistleblowers as an integral component of our protection mechanism.

This situation cannot continue if we are serious about fighting corruption in this country because whistleblowers are a fundamental cog in any meaningful strategy in fighting corruption.

Which is why I take serious issue with the government and the National Assembly for not seeing the urgency in putting in place an effective legislative framework to protect and support whistleblowers.

How many more whistleblowers must be killed before the government and the National Assembly treat the situation as urgent?

We urgently call for legislation that will work effectively to guarantee protection and support for all whistleblowers in the country.

The responsibility for such legislation should be placed in an institution independent of the government to avoid a conflict of interest between the government and its obligation to protect public sector whistleblowers against itself.

Mzukisi Makatse is a whistleblower activist advocating for the rights of whistleblowers.