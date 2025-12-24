Plenty to be thankful for in troubled, beautiful South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Acting Deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Dispatch Correspondent

What a year it’s been.

Storms tore through the Eastern Cape, causing flooding, devastation, loss of life and huge infrastructure damage.

The Dispatch also covered other stormy and thorny issues in 2025, including service delivery failures in major centres.

The Buffalo City Metro continued to make headlines for all the wrong reasons, including water outages, sewage spills and electricity challenges, alongside a growing number of unfinished infrastructure projects ballooning in cost.

The municipality also came in for sharp criticism after writing off R1.6bn in irregular expenditure, bringing the total amount wiped from its books in the past 18 months to R3.2bn.

Much of the write-off was due to irregular spending linked to nine tenders flagged by the auditor-general for breaching procurement rules.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) had devastating consequences for community-based health interventions in the Eastern Cape and the rest of the country.

Indeed, Trump’s absurd hostility to South Africa has made international news headlines for the entire year, culminating in his refusal to attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November and barring South Africa from attending the 2026 summit in the US.

Nationally, attention focused on the Madlanga commission, which is probing the allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Explosive claims, shocking testimony and the assassination of whistleblower Marius van der Merwe made headlines throughout the latter half of the year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently received the commission’s interim report but has inexplicably opted to keep it under wraps.

For many people, it has been a difficult year, and some will probably be glad to see the back of it.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be interesting with the local government elections coming up fast.

Political pundits say the elections will probably “reshape the political landscape” as trust in incumbent parties declines. We shall see.

There is still much to be thankful for in our troubled but beautiful country.

Accountability remains elusive but our democracy, against all odds, thrives.

We are in the throes of the festive season, with the Eastern Cape offering tourists and locals beautiful beaches, misty mountains and green indigenous forests to explore and enjoy.

We hope you find it in your hearts to be kind to others, patient and careful on the roads and generous to those who have less than you.

We wish our readers a wonderful, relaxing festive season and quality time with family and friends.

May the new year hold new joys and ample rewards.

Daily Dispatch