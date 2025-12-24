SACP’s elections political speak is dishonest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“The decision to contest [the] elections is not to contest the ANC.

“The decision to contest elections is contestation of [the] elections, and this matter is a very critical matter because it has to do with the existential being of the party [SACP] because if the party cannot introduce socialism as a path, its existence will mean nothing.”

SACP deputy general secretary, Madala Masuku, said this at the ANC’s National General Council meeting (NGC) to significant heckling from the floor.

It is interesting that SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila was not there to face up to the friction between the SACP and ANC.

This friction was escalated by the divorce papers issued by the SACP to the ANC in 2024, announcing its intentions to contest the 2026 local government elections.

The ANC’s decision to form a government of national unity was a big catalyst to what is turning out to be an ugly divorce between the two parties.

The idea that the SACP is not contesting the ANC while contesting the local government elections is devoid of truth.

It is not possible for the SACP to contest the local government elections without competing with the ANC.

The established political tradition of alliance members going into our communities to campaign for the ANC will be changed in material terms, as the SACP now does the same, not for the ANC but for itself.

So, this dishonest political speak, which is often deployed against voters, is now being deployed by the SACP against the ANC, and it is just that, dishonest.

The decision by the ANC’s recent NGC to ask the SACP members to recuse themselves from ANC election strategy meetings is understandable and appropriate.

This has led to discussions about the continued status of members who hold dual membership of the ANC and the SACP, pointing to a need for members to choose sides.

Under the circumstances, this cannot be avoided.

There is no way for members to hold dual membership in parties that are competing for the same vote.

Anyone who thinks it is possible for dual membership to continue under these circumstances must have their heads examined.

In fact, the SACP’s stand on this matter attempts to bamboozle the ANC into believing it is possible to continue with the old political relationship between the parties, while the SACP’s decision to contest the elections has fundamentally changed that relationship.

It wants to retain the benefits of associating with the ANC, while also attempting to dip its toes in the benefits of its own electoral success.

However, another side to this political move is some hope that the ANC might be persuaded away from its chosen political path to represent the political middle.

For a long time, the SACP has presented itself as the intellectual core of the alliance.

Consequently, it has managed to twist the ANC’s strategic leaning towards its political philosophy.

Part of its strategy is to endear itself to the ANC leadership by trying to sell untenable ideas as deep sophisticated political ideas.

The very reason the SACP is contorting itself trying to sell this untenable idea that things can continue as before between the SACP and ANC follows this long-standing tradition.

The long-winded explanations and the deployment of big English words to sell air to the ANC follows a long-standing ruse to appear intellectual, pretending to understand deeply confusing concepts.

However, it seems the ANC will no longer be held to pseudo-intellectual ransom.

Perhaps it would have been more satisfying to see the ANC call the SACP’s bluff outright and boot it off the alliance.

But, as things stand, even the current stand of the ANC’s NGC is bold enough to indicate that things are changing, and the ANC has grown up enough to wrestle away from the SACP’s claws.

For that matter, it is this very SACP that brought in Jacob Zuma to decimate the political fortunes of the ANC and drive it deep into corruption and dysfunction.

As far as the “existential being of the party” goes, its proper assessment is long overdue.

The SACP’s existential purpose to introduce socialism to this country has gone far beyond its expiry date.

There is little chance for it to ever take place beyond the past thirty years when the SACP attempted to do just that with significant influence within the ANC.

Perhaps from now on the ANC will be free from the heavy backward dictates of the socialist ideology which have brought nothing but misery wherever they dominate.