Worrying link between substance abuse and gender-based violence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As we step into the festive season, a time that traditionally embodies joy, celebration and community, we must also confront the pressing issues that threaten the very fabric of our society.

I want to address the critical challenges of drug abuse and gender-based violence (GBV), particularly as they manifest in communities such as Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North).

Here, we have seen a troubling increase in drug and substance abuse, especially among our youth, and a disturbing trend of young children engaging in alcohol consumption.

The festive season often brings with it a sense of hope and togetherness.

Families come together, communities celebrate and there is a general atmosphere of goodwill.

However, this season can also exacerbate existing societal issues, including substance abuse and violence.

The pressures of holiday celebrations, coupled with the accessibility of alcohol and drugs, can lead to increased instances of abuse and violence.

In Maletswai and surrounding areas, the statistics are alarming.

Reports indicate that more young people are turning to alcohol and drugs as a means of coping with various stresses, including economic hardship, familial issues and peer pressure.

This trend is not just a personal issue; it is a community crisis that affects families, schools and the broader social fabric.

The rise in drug and substance abuse among our youth is a multifaceted problem.

It is essential to understand the factors contributing to this alarming trend.

Many young individuals feel isolated, unsupported or disengaged from positive community activities.

In the absence of constructive outlets, they may turn to substance use as a form of escape.

The consequences of drug abuse are far-reaching.

Young people who engage in substance misuse are at a higher risk of facing academic challenges, mental health issues and involvement in criminal activities.

The normalisation of alcohol consumption, coupled with the availability of drugs, creates an environment that can easily lead to addiction and other destructive behaviours.

Moreover, the implications of substance abuse extend beyond the individual.

Families are often left to deal with the emotional and financial burdens of a loved one’s addiction, leading to strained relationships and, in some cases, family breakdowns.

The ripple effect of drug abuse can destabilise entire communities.

One of the most troubling aspects of substance abuse is its connection to gender-based violence.

Studies have shown that alcohol and drug use can aggravate violent behaviour, leading to an increase in incidents of GBV.

Intoxication often diminishes an individual’s ability to make rational decisions, resulting in heightened aggression and lowered inhibitions.

In Maletswai, we cannot ignore the grim reality that many victims of GBV are often affected by the presence of drugs and alcohol in their homes or communities.

The cycle of violence becomes self-perpetuating; as substance abuse increases, so does the incidence of violence against women and children.

This reality must serve as a wake-up call for all of us.

Addressing the intertwined issues of drug abuse and GBV requires a collective effort from all members of the community.

It is essential that we do not view this as solely a government issue or a problem for law enforcement to handle.

Instead, we all have a role to play in creating a safer, healthier environment for our families.

We must prioritise community awareness campaigns that educate individuals on the dangers of drug abuse and the reality of GBV.

These campaigns can help dispel myths, break down stigma and empower individuals to seek help.

Engaging young people in meaningful activities is crucial.

Providing opportunities for sports, arts and community service can help divert attention away from drugs and alcohol.

When youth are actively involved in positive endeavours, they are less likely to engage in substance abuse.

Communities should create safe spaces where individuals can share their experiences, seek support and connect with resources.

Support groups for those struggling with addiction or those affected by GBV can provide vital assistance.

It is essential to foster a culture where individuals feel safe reporting incidents of drug abuse and GBV.

Community members should be aware of the resources available for reporting such incidents and supporting victims.

Collaboration among local organisations, NGOs and government entities is crucial in creating a united front against these issues.

By pooling resources and expertise, we can implement more effective interventions.

The Eastern Cape social development department is committed to addressing these pressing issues through a comprehensive approach, especially during the festive season.

Our campaign against drug abuse and GBV will focus on several key initiatives:

We will launch targeted awareness campaigns that highlight the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of addressing GBV. Using various platforms — social media, community gatherings and local media — we aim to reach a broad audience;

· Our department is working to enhance integrated support services for those affected by substance abuse and GBV. This includes expanding access to counselling, rehabilitation and legal assistance for survivors;

· We will implement youth engagement programmes that promote healthy lifestyles and provide education on the risks associated with drug use and the importance of respectful relationships. These programmes will empower young people to make informed choices and resist peer pressure;

· Training sessions for community leaders, including educators and law enforcement, will ensure they are equipped to recognise the signs of substance abuse and GBV and respond appropriately; and

· Establishing mechanisms to monitor and evaluate our initiatives will help us assess their effectiveness and make necessary adjustments. This commitment to accountability ensures that our efforts are impactful.

As we launch this festive season campaign, I urge every member of our community to take action.

Let us work together to create an environment where our children can thrive without the shadow of drug abuse and violence.

We have the power to effect change, but it requires our collective commitment and determination.

This festive season, let us celebrate responsibly, fostering a culture of respect, compassion and support.

Let us come together to protect our most vulnerable members — our children, our women and our families.

Together, we can build a brighter future free from the scourge of drug abuse and gender-based violence.

In conclusion, the fight against drug abuse and gender-based violence is not just a seasonal campaign; it is a year-round commitment to creating a safe, healthy and nurturing environment for all.

As we embark on this important initiative, let us stand united in our resolve to address these critical issues.

Together, we can create a community where every individual feels safe, valued and empowered.

Let us embrace this festive season with the spirit of hope and action, ensuring that our communities are free from the grip of substance abuse and violence.

Together, we can make a difference.

Bukiwe Fanta, MEC for social development, Eastern Cape