Alcohol abuse casts shadow over festive celebrations

The festive season is meant to be a time for joy and happiness. It gives us an opportunity to relax as we reconnect with family and friends.

However, excess consumption and abuse of alcohol by some among us has cast a dark shadow over the period. Recent statistics from researchers and government authorities point to a trend that none of us should be proud of.

The “Rethink Your Drink” campaign says South Africans spent about R1bn a day on alcohol in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve. A similar trend was observed in 2024, with deputy social development minister Ganief Hendricks telling parliament that R7.7bn was spent on alcohol between December 25 2024 to January 1 2025. All these figures pertain to formal and licensed sales channels. We wonder how many more billions were spent in informal and illegal sales.

A video emerged over the festive season showing children consuming alcohol in the presence of adults. In a deeply troubling and irresponsible manner, the adults appeared to be indoctrinating the children into a culture of drinking.

We also observed how alcohol played a central role in many imigidi (homecoming ceremonies for initiates) in the province. If young people are the future, we wonder what sort of future South Africa is building.

Clearly for alcohol traders the period boosts their profits. However, we are not oblivious to the knock-on costs that fall on families and public services, especially hospitals.

One immediate impact is seen in drunk driving cases. The Road Traffic Management Corporation has recorded a 125% increase in drunk driving arrests compared with the 2024 festive season, with more than 4,000 drivers arrested by Christmas. Without a doubt a clearer picture will be demonstrated when the festive season accident statistics are released.

We are equally aware of the correlation between alcohol and other crimes. Releasing crime statistics for July to December 2024 early last year, safety MEC Xolile Nqatha said 2,615 people were murdered in the period. Alcohol played a role in more than 300 of the murders. In the six months, 3,415 people were raped. Alcohol was cited as having been a contributing factor in 744 rapes.

With all the deplorable behaviour demonstrated over the festive season, it boggles the mind when we appear shocked about pens-down parties throughout the year. Children are simply emulating adults.

As usual, the government condemned acts of alcohol abuse, but the question remains if we are doing enough to stem the tide.

We need to take a hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves if the levels of alcohol consumption are a true reflection of who we are. Serious action needs to be taken. It cannot be that we prioritise profits and disregard all other social ills that result from the abuse of alcohol.