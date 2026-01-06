Tightening grip of alcohol abuse a national indictment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Each year when I return home for the holidays, I come back a little more burdened from the despair in witnessing the scale of alcohol abuse that accompanies imigidi.

What was once a celebration of homecoming is increasingly resembling social attrition, debauchery and alcohol abuse that masquerades as festivity.

In my earlier research, I was inclined to read the anxieties of early black intellectuals about alcohol as puritanical.

I was wrong.

While historians have rightly foregrounded labour control, racial segregation and land expropriation as the central pillars of black resistance in colonial SA, the black press of the early 20th century reveals another axis of concern — alcohol, and its corrosive social effects.

Central to this conversation was the multilingual black press, particularly Umteteli wa Bantu (The Mouthpiece of the Native People), which, from the 1920s onwards, provided a crucial forum for reflection on black social ills.

Although initially established under the auspices of the Chamber of Mines’ Native Recruiting Corporation, it evolved into an outlet where both elite and grassroots contributors debated colonial legislation, labour conditions, urbanisation and the moral economy of black life under dispossession.

Although many issues remain unexamined, existing archival excerpts show that alcohol featured prominently in the paper’s broader discourse on morality, social hierarchy and communal survival.

These discussions were not a narrow obsession with temperance, but a wider anxiety about social collapse in a context where land, autonomy and dignity had already been stripped away.

One might hope that someone would convene an imbizo on the subject today, one that links our current December crises to these earlier debates. Such a conversation would remind us that our present dilemmas are not without historical precedent.

A notable preserved set of excerpts from Umteteli wa Bantu dates to 1922, where the editorial voice explicitly connects alcohol to social degradation.

Alcoholism “in the slums” is framed as something beyond merely an individual weakness, but as a collective affliction and part of the oppressive colonial rule.

The language of that era is undeniably troubling, steeped in the racialised idioms of the period. Yet beneath its harshness lies a sophisticated social critique.

What is striking is not only the moralising tone, but the identification of alcohol as an economy, one in which certain actors “fatten” themselves by exploiting communal vulnerability.

Alcohol the circulated as profit extracted from social despair. Is it any different now? We know that one major brewery is one of the richest SA companies, and those riches were mostly made on the backs of black misery.

The problem then, in other words, is structural as much as is moral.

For instance, an article published on May 20 1922 laments the proliferation of shebeens resulting from the colonial policy of prohibition.

“The shebeen is created and made profitable by prohibition. Strong drink is obtainable wherever Natives congregate, and K***r beer of various degrees of potency is secretly brewed in vast quantities.”

This passage articulates a dual critique of prohibitionary laws that fostered illicit economies and of the saturation of alcohol in spaces of black congregation.

Crucially, responsibility here is not reduced to individual failure. Alcohol abuse is linked directly to colonial governance, to the unintended consequences of policy and to the wider architecture of dispossession.

These debates were held against a backdrop of colonial policies that restricted indigenous brewing while institutionalising municipal beer halls.

The Beer Hall boycotts of the 1920s through to the 1950s demonstrate how alcohol regulation intersected with urban politics, gendered labour struggles and anti-colonial protest.

Though rarely quoted directly in Umteteli wa Bantu, these movements form an essential subtext to the period’s alcohol discourse.

Our era introduces a grim variation. Alcohol abuse has become more than a moral or policy failure — it has acquired the aura of a status symbol.

What once numbed pain now also performs success. Those who labour in cities return to rural villages bearing expensive alcohol as proof that they have “made it”.

The consequences are measurable. Recently, the Sunday Times reported health officials warning that emergency services are routinely overwhelmed during the festive season by patients suffering from alcohol-induced pancreatitis.

SA consistently ranks among the top six heaviest drinking nations globally. Surely this is not just a moral crisis, but a national indictment.

As I indicated, I once made the mistake of reading early black critiques of alcohol solely through the lens of Christian moralism. Certainly, missionary influence looms large in the archival record.

Some articles explicitly argued that religious intervention might succeed where colonial law had failed.

Alcohol forms the bigger part of our broader anxiety about moral contamination, miscegenation and social decay.

Yes, the invocation of missionary discipline might reflect the profound influence of Christian frameworks among early black elites. Yet to read these texts purely as religious censorship is to miss their deeper concern, the desperate plea for the survival of communal values under relentless pressures.

Later scholarship has shown how debates about alcohol consumption were racialised, with colonial and early apartheid ideologies portraying black people as culturally predisposed to excess.

These views were subsequently challenged by activists, yet their residue lingers. It partly explains why discussions of alcohol abuse in black communities still provoke defensiveness and accusations of moral policing.

Yet only deliberate blindness can deny the fact that we face a crisis.

The archival record makes one thing clear; early black intellectuals were not indifferent to the devastation alcohol wrought on their communities. Through editorials, alcohol was framed as a social problem.

What is missing in our time is a sustained historical consciousness that links alcohol consumption to the erosion of communal values without collapsing into sanctimony.

The conversation need not be religious or judgmental. But if religious values once helped articulate resistance to social disintegration, then we should not discard them lightly.

What we require is an honest reckoning that recognises alcohol abuse not merely as lifestyle choice, but as a question of nationhood betrayal and a threat to our survival as a people.

Mphuthumi Ntabeni is a writer born in Komani.