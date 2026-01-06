LETTER | Metro failure to not warn of road closures in advance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The latest New Year’s activities seem to have passed fairly quietly in Buffalo City Metro, apart from the thuggish beating up of a security guard at Marina Glen, popularly known as Ebuhlanti, after extensive road closures were put in place in Quigney and Baysville, as well as at other BCM beaches.

As my Ward 47 councillor had informed me that there was no plan for such safety measures to be put in place (the planning meeting she attended did not have it as an agenda item), I wrote, as a Ward 47 committee member, to the head of the directorate for public safety and emergency services requesting that necessary road closures be put in place.

To my delight, I found an extensive series of road closures had been put in place.

Whether or not these closures were prompted by my letter, it is not adequate that they only became public knowledge at the last minute.

It is a continuous failure of the metro that it does not organise necessary procedures sufficiently well in advance, let alone inform its residents about them.

When I went for a walk around Ebuhlanti and the Esplanade, it was obvious that many people were not aware of the road closures and were frustrated when seeking entry through blocked-off thoroughfares.

Congestion was rife and a large number of cars were blocked in, such that quick egress, had there been an emergency, was impossible.

While the steps taken made the situation better than it might have been, it is painful that BCM officials continue to behave without forethought to the procedures necessary for best control and just appear to bumble along with a philosophy of “near enough is good enough”.

Well, it’s not, and it is to be prayed that enough citizens who are fed up with this poor level of service delivery will exercise their votes later in 2026 to put in place leaders capable of running a well-managed municipality. — Bill Gould, Service Delivery Movement