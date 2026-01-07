Africa must be united in its response to the US return to colonialism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Innocent Chigume says Africa's response cannot be one of quiet acquiescence.

The news breaking in the first week of January 2026 — that US forces bombed Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro and his wife — is shocking but not, tragically, surprising.

It follows a predictable and alarming script. When a nation, particularly one rich in resources, resists US geopolitical or economic control, its leadership is systematically criminalised, paving the way for intervention.

The subsequent declaration by a figure like US President Donald Trump that the US will “run the country until there is a ‘transition’” and that US corporations will exploit its oil strips away any pretense of humanitarianism.

It is, in my opinion, blatant colonialism cloaked in the language of liberation. This pattern, seen with Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, represents a grave assault on the post-World War 2 international legal order.

From a legal standpoint, these actions are a flagrant violation of the principles of state sovereignty and non-intervention, which are the cornerstones of global peace and security.

The modern international system is built on the Westphalian concept of state sovereignty, which grants states legal equality and autonomy over their own territory and domestic affairs.

This principle is not merely a political theory; it is codified in the Charter of the UN (1945). Two articles are particularly crucial, article 2 (4) and article 2 (7) which respectively prohibit the “threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state” and forbids the UN (and by extension, its member states acting unilaterally) from intervening “in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state”.

The actions described in Iraq, Libya and Venezuela directly contravene these foundational rules. They assert the right of a powerful state to unilaterally decide the legitimacy of another’s government and to use force to enact that decision, which is fundamentally illegal.

The Venezuelan scenario is best understood as the potential culmination of a decades-long policy as other case studies would illustrate.

Iraq (2003): The US invaded Iraq and captured Hussein under the pretext of eliminating weapons of mass destruction, which were never found. The result was not a stable democracy but a decade of chaos, sectarian violence and the creation of a power vacuum that destabilised the entire region. The true motive, many argue, was always control over Iraqi oil and the reordering of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Libya (2011): The narrative was “humanitarian intervention” to protect civilians. However, the Nato-led mission quickly morphed from enforcing a no-fly zone into an active campaign of regime change, culminating in the brutal killing of Muammar Gaddafi. As in Iraq, Libya descended into a failed state, torn apart by rival militias. Its oil wealth became a prize for warring factions and their international backers, not a tool for national development.

The abduction of Maduro and the explicit statement of intent to control the country and its oil resources would be the most brazen example yet.

It bypasses even the thinnest veil of legal justification. It is a direct assertion of might makes right, a return to an imperial era where a nation’s resources and governance are subject to the whims of a foreign power.

For African nations, many of which are still grappling with the legacies of colonialism, these events are not distant. They are a direct warning. The continent’s vast natural resources make it a perennial target for neocolonial interests.

Here are the critical lessons and necessary actions.

First, prioritise continental unity and multilateralism. A single African state, no matter how strong, is vulnerable. The AU must speak with one, unequivocal voice against such interventions.

When a sovereign state is illegally attacked, the AU should lead a global coalition of condemnation and impose coordinated diplomatic and economic sanctions. Pan-African solidarity is not a choice; it is a prerequisite for survival.

In addition to the above, achieve economic sovereignty. The “resource curse” makes nations vulnerable. African countries must aggressively pursue economic diversification to reduce dependency on the export of raw materials to Western or Eastern powers.

We must invest in refining our own resources, building robust internal markets, and fostering intra-African trade. An economy that is not sovereign cannot sustain a sovereign foreign policy.

Second, strengthen democratic and state institutions. The pretext for intervention often relies on narratives of failed governance or authoritarianism. While these narratives are frequently self-serving, the most effective defence is to build stable, just and resilient states. This means tackling corruption, ensuring the rule of law and building institutions that serve the people, not only the elite.

Strong internal governance removes the justification for external interference.

Lastly, reject the “criminalisation” narrative. African leaders and intellectuals must actively contest the Western media’s portrayal of leaders who defy US interests. We must provide our own context and analysis, challenging the simplistic “dictator” label that is so often a precursor to invasion.

The pattern of intervention from Baghdad to Caracas is a clear and present danger to the global order. It signals a regression to an imperial framework where international law is a tool for the powerful, not a shield for the weak.

For Africa, the message is clear: our sovereignty is fragile and will be tested. Our response cannot be one of quiet acquiescence. It must be a unified, strategic and defiant affirmation of our right to self-determination, economic independence and a future defined by Africans for Africans.

Innocent Chigume is a PhD law student at the University of Fort Hare