LETTER | BCM not taking cable theft seriously

An Amalinda resident has accused the Buffalo City Metro of not doing enough to curb rampant cable theft. Picture: ALAN EASON

We have been experiencing power outages in the Amalinda area since December 2025.

At about midnight on Monday the power went off again. Once again due to cable theft.

We were without electricity all day on New Year’s Day, and power was only restored in the afternoon of January 2.

The electricity supply also went off a few days before Christmas and two weeks before then as well.

Buffalo City Metro is not taking this matter seriously. When we try to phone or communicate with the municipality, we either don’t get an answer, or get told the breaker has tripped, but this turns out to be caused by cable theft.

The municipality does not provide updates regarding the repairs taking place until a day after the work is done.

We as a community have to try and gather information from each other through WhatsApp groups to establish what is going on.

Surely the municipality would not want to keep replacing the stolen cables only for them to be stolen again a few days later. This is not a solution.

What is BCM doing to stop the thieves? I believe absolutely nothing.

They know well which areas are targeted but they do not have any law enforcement personnel patrolling in the vicinity..

Yet they can afford to spend millions on the beachfront and Christmas lights ever year.

Most of us do not have the funds to book into a hotel or BnB when there is no electricity.

We have had to throw food away or drive up and down to store our meat with friends or relatives. And that is spending more money we don’t have.

Some of us work from home, and the outages affect our wages, or we must make a plan to work at someone else’s house.

We hope the Dispatch will investigate this matter because BCM is not really interested.

If the power outages had been in one of the more affluent suburbs where all the ward councillors and local government officials live, then the matter would probably be taken seriously.

Sadly, it seems that Amalinda has become the forgotten suburb of East London. — A very upset and frustrated Amalinda resident, via email