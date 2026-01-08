LETTERS | Assault of security guard points to moral decay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The three suspects captured assaulting Xolisile Nongodlwana at Ebuhlanti in East London

The recent incident involving a security officer who was manhandled and stripped of his dignity by a group of men at Ebuhlanti in East London is not merely an isolated act of violence; it is a stark reflection of the broader moral decay permeating our society.

This event underscores how deeply eroded values and the decline of ubuntu — the African philosophy emphasising communal harmony, respect and human dignity — have become within our communities.

Such acts of aggression against those tasked with maintaining order reveal a disturbing disregard for fundamental ethical principles that once bound society together.

Ubuntu, often translated as “I am because we are,” embodies the interconnectedness between individuals and their community, fostering empathy, mutual respect and collective responsibility.

The assault on the security officer symbolises a breakdown in these ideals.

When individuals resort to violence against authority figures who serve to protect public safety, it signals an alarming shift from communal solidarity to individualistic self-interest marked by disrespect and hostility.

Law enforcement agencies hold a fundamental responsibility to uphold justice and ensure public safety.

When an incident occurs in which a security officer is manhandled, especially in a busy urban area such as East London, it is imperative that authorities act swiftly and decisively to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

The physical assault of security personnel not only undermines the rule of law but also threatens the integrity of societal order.

Consequently, law enforcement must prioritise finding those responsible for such acts and ensure they face the harshest punishment possible to deter future offences and maintain public confidence.

Security officers serve as frontline protectors within communities, often acting as the first line of defence against disorderly conduct or criminal activity.

Their role involves significant risk, yet they are essential in maintaining peace and safety in public spaces.

When these individuals are subjected to violence, it sends a dangerous message that aggression against those enforcing rules will be tolerated or go unpunished.

Xolani Somaca, via email