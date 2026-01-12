Government alone can’t fight horrific child abuse crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The writer argues that despite strong constitutional and legal protections, South Africa is failing its children through systemic neglect and abuse.

There can be few things worse than the neglect or abuse of a child, especially when it comes from a caregiver or parent, the very people who are supposed to nurture and protect them.

SA has always regarded children as so important that it has enshrined their rights in the supreme law of the land, the constitution.

Section 28 of the Bill of Rights says every child has the right to basic nutrition, shelter, basic health care services and social services, as well as the right to be protected from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation.

They have the right to family or parental care or to alternative care if removed from the family environment.

SA’s progressive law around children, including the Children’s Act, adds flesh to these constitutional bones.

So where has our moral compass gone wrong since 1996 when the final constitution was enacted?

The Earth’s magnetic pull appears to have gone haywire, and the compass needle points every which way except true North when it comes to children.

The social development department’s mid-year report, which covers the period between April and September 2025, revealed that in that six-month period alone, 1,600 children had to be taken into places of safety due to ill treatment, mostly at the hands of family and caregivers.

Another 844 were placed in foster care for reasons that included abandonment, deliberate neglect, or sexual and physical abuse.

Our social welfare nets in the Eastern Cape are notoriously weak, and it is likely they are catching only a fraction of the children who need alternative care.

And, if the statistics on their own are not bad enough, the human stories behind them are enough to chill one to the bone.

It speaks to children starving almost to death, of children so traumatised by sexual or physical abuse that they are robbed of all joy that their innocence should allow. Many are robbed of any chance of a meaningful future.

Each carry lifelong scars.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta correctly pointed out that it all indicated a serious breakdown in community and familial support systems and required immediate and decisive action.

The cost to the public purse is heavy. The department says in the current financial year alone it supported 28 child and youth care centres across the province, at a cost of R65.9m.

But the financial cost pales into insignificance when measured against the cost to our children and their futures.

And the country will pay the price because it has created another lost generation of young souls with nothing to lose.

Solutions cannot be left to government alone. We all need to step up and find ways to address these social ills and find ways of healing.

One thing is certain: We need to do better by our children.