LETTER: Harnessing societal resilience

In his Christmas message, deputy president Paul Mashatile projected a very optimistic view of the country and our future. Unlike previous government assessments, the optimism is well deserved.

The economy is growing. Employment in the formal sector is on the upswing. More markets are open to the country worldwide. Some crimes are down, with the country registering thousands of drunk drivers arrests this season. Admittedly we have a long way before we can declare victory.

Through skilled diplomacy we saw our foreign policy vindicated as industrialised European countries aligned with SA on Palestinian statehood and the International Court of Justice case. Ukraine sought the support of SA in its conflict with Russia.

By most counts, SA’s stewardship of the G20 was a resounding success.

Mashatile rightly attributed the success to the resilience of the people of SA, a shift from party glorification.

Strangely, it is SA’s successes that have invited hostility from some quarters. Diplomacy alone will not satisfy a hungry wolf. The lamb is always guilty of provocation.

The problem is how to harness societal resilience to support our diplomatic successes. Our society has become passive, ceding the defence of the republic solely to the executive branch.

We lack a groundswell of public protest and marches in defence of the country’s constitution, values and sovereignty. Political parties, churches, labour and progressive Afrikaners are all conspicuously silent.

It is this silence from members of broader society that will weaken the country’s diplomatic efforts, allowing the wolf to exploit our differences and create a vassal state. — Wongaletu Vanda, via email

Initiate death worrying

The government must address gaps in legislation that make it easy for those who fail in the caring for initiates to not be punished severely.

Our courts need to impose harsher sentences on all those whose negligence leads to the deaths of initiates.

We must also get rid of superstition as that plays a major role in thinking we are helping initiates heal faster.

A total of 41 boys died during the recent initiation season. This is a tragedy. — Samkelo Latakisa, via email

A clean province is possible

The Eastern Cape has the potential to be a clean province if everyone and every institution can be taught to keep their environments clean. That includes encouraging passengers and drivers to stop throwing litter out of vehicles.

School governing bodies, church leaders, political leaders, government officials and everyone in our communities must be encouraged to prioritise cleanliness in the province in 2026. — Xolani Qulu, via email