NDABA QINISILE | SACP’s independent bid challenges alliance stability

The writer argues that the SACP’s decision to contest the 2026 local elections independently undermines, rather than strengthens, the tripartite allianc. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

The article “SACP enters elections to strengthen alliance, not end it” (DD December 23 2025) by Siyabonga Mdodi begs for a review.

The decision by the SA Communist Party (SACP) to contest the 2026 local government elections independently of the ANC marks a decisive rupture in SA’s post-1994 alliance politics.

While SACP leaders insist the move is not intended to weaken the tripartite alliance but rather to “strengthen” it, such assurances ring hollow when measured against electoral reality, governance mechanics and the lived conditions of working class communities.

The contradiction is most clearly articulated in the justification offered by Mdodi, who describes the SACP’s electoral move as “a strategic intervention aimed at rescuing the revolutionary content of the NDR [national democratic revolution], deepening class struggle within the state and advancing the long-term interests of the working class”.

The statement is theoretically coherent within Marxist-Leninist discourse. However, it collapses under the weight of SA’s present political and institutional conditions.

The NDR was historically conceived as a broad national project, led by the working class but implemented through a unified liberation movement capable of exercising state power. Its revolutionary content was never abstract ideology; it was material transformation achieved through governing authority.

To argue the NDR can be rescued through electoral separation presupposes a political moment that no longer exists.

SA is not in a phase of revolutionary advance. It is in a period of hegemonic decline, institutional fragility and deepening governance failure, most acutely at local government level.

In such conditions, fragmentation does not revitalise transformation; it accelerates decay.

The claim that independent SACP participation will “deepen class struggle within the state” rests on a critical assumption that electoral autonomy enhances access to state power. In reality, class struggle within the state is not waged through symbolism or ideological positioning, but through control of budgets, policy levers, executive authority and administrative capacity.

Independent participation by the SACP is far more likely to:

split the ANC’s traditional support base,

reduce governing majorities,

increase the number of hung councils, and

entrench unstable coalition governments.

This does not deepen class struggle within the state. It displaces it to the margins of governance, where ideological clarity exists without the institutional power to convert it into material outcomes.

The working class experiences politics not as theory but as service delivery — or the lack thereof. Water, sanitation, electricity, housing, municipal roads and local economic development are the real terrain of struggle.

Local government is the weakest sphere of the state. Any strategy that increases fragmentation, coalition bargaining and executive instability directly undermines the material interests of working class communities. Ideological differentiation without governing capacity risks substituting moral protest for practical relief.

In this context, governance capacity is not a secondary concern, it is the primary expression of class power.

The tripartite alliance was never designed to accommodate electoral rivalry among its partners. It functioned on the principle of strategic unity with internal contestation, allowing ideological debate without public competition for mandates.

Once alliance partners contest elections against one another, unity becomes symbolic rather than operational. Accountability fragments, post-election bargaining replaces internal discipline and the alliance shifts from a governing project to a loose, transactional arrangement.

To claim this strengthens the alliance ignores the zero-sum nature of local elections, where one partner’s gain is necessarily another’s loss.

The SACP’s electoral detachment may succeed in restoring ideological identity and moral authority. However, it is far more likely to weaken ANC electoral performance, accelerate coalition-driven instability, dilute progressive governing power and reduce the state’s capacity to deliver materially for the working class.

Mdodi’s argument is theoretically orthodox but strategically overstated. It assumes conditions of revolutionary momentum that do not exist and underestimates the governance costs of fragmentation in a moment of institutional crisis.

If the objective is genuinely to advance the long-term interests of the working class and revitalise the transformative project, the path lies not in electoral detachment but in disciplined unity, internal renewal and enforceable accountability within the alliance framework.

In SA’s current conjuncture, fragmentation is not a strategy for rescue. It is a strategy of retreat.

Ndaba Qinisile is a legal liquor compliance consultant and community development activist and a retired Eastern Cape Liquor Board Compliance Quality Assurance Manager.