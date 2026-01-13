EDITORIAL | Moment of truth arrives for class of 2025

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations to the class of 2025 and for their 2026 counterparts, strive to even do much better.

The day the 2025 matriculants have been waiting for has finally arrived. Matric results are out and ready for collection at exam centres from today.

Sithi huntshu (congratulations) to all those who performed well. These results mark the end of a long and demanding journey, shaped by resilience, sacrifice and determination. Your toil has not been in vain.

We equally salute teachers and all the support staff at the various schools who made it possible for the matriculants to achieve their dreams. Well done on their efforts.

As matriculants celebrate their milestone, we remind them of a new challenge awaiting them. In the coming few weeks, their higher education studies will commence.

It is our hope that they will once again demonstrate their determination and resilience.

As has become the norm, many of them will prefer to go to university. However, the reality is that there are limited spaces at these institutions.

It is for such reason that we call on matriculants to also embrace studying at technical colleges. In any case, these colleges impart technical skills that are so much in demand in SA.

For those who failed, remember this is not the end of the world. Do not despair. Utilise the second chance provided by the department of basic education to improve on your results.

While the 2025 matric exam process went on with minor glitches, we must collectively condemn all those involved in the leaking of some papers.

As a result, while most pupils receive their results today, there are 40 others whose lives will remain in limbo, as they were flagged in the scandal.

These scandals always start with manipulative parents who have access to exam papers. The law must deal harshly with such irresponsible individuals.

The release of results comes on the same week that schools open for the 2026 academic year. Those who will sit for the exams this year must start preparations now.

Don’t be fooled that you still have time — work hard as if exams are coming next week.

As a province we are aware of recurrent challenges in our education ecosystem.

Learner-support materials arriving late, shortage of teachers, poor and crumbling school infrastructure, and scholar transport issues are well documented.

We hope that all these have been addressed so that children start their academic year on a sound footing.

