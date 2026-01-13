VUSUMUZI MBA: SA needs people-driven leadership to rescue us from the abyss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s pervasive criminality is not merely the result of poverty or unemployed youth but is fundamentally driven by a parasitic, self-serving political elite that has hollowed out state institutions.

On Christmas Day, residents of West Bank in Qonce found themselves without electricity due to cable theft and vandalism of state property.

The crisis triggered a long conversation in my neighbourhood with regards to the nature of the problem and what needs to be done.

Out of frustration we blamed “amaphara” (slang for parasites).

These are young men who are known to cause havoc in black communities due to poverty and unemployment, who resort to thuggery, pick-pocketing and all forms of crimes for survival.

My view tends to differ with this crude assertion of just blaming “amaphara” as that obscures our intellectual lenses of looking at the broader picture of SA’s social relations and arrangement of our country’s political economy.

Furthermore, there is a problem with the emergence of the black compradorial class that does not have the intellectual clarity and institutional capacity of building a solid economic foundation that could improve the lives of the erstwhile marginalised.

SA has been grappling with criminality, in all spheres of social life — emanating from the fractured interrelationships of social, economic, political, cultural and other forms of life.

Deep beneath those facets lies impunity of justice and wrath of criminality — this is caused by the unethical nature of our parasitic political class who see politics as an instrument of personal accumulation rather than as anchors of institutional mechanisation.

The killing of Marius van der Merwe, also known as “Witness D”, demonstates the levels of criminality in SA.

He was a former Ekurhuleni metro police department officer, who testified as a key state witness at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Tragically, Van der Merwe was brutally killed outside his home in Brakpan in early December last year, shortly after giving his testimony, raising major concerns about witness protection and whistleblower safety in SA.

On December 16, Warren Stock, affectionately known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD.

It’s alleged he was killed for his role in fighting the hijacking of buildings in Johannesburg.

This is a brutal society that SA has become and public safety is not guaranteed as we have a weak security cluster.

Many of us have to rely on private security for our safety as our public institutions are completely incompetent and lack credibility.

SA’s political class are what in a Marxist paradigm is called a ruling class or elite.

This elite predetermines who gets what and for whose interest.

Therefore, the nature of SA’s state is what in Marxism is expounded as: “Suppression of one class by another class.” This is unfolding right before our eyes.

Public safety is compromised and the judiciary is being undermined by pseudo-revolutionary forces and party elites who see the state as a site of accruing personal wealth and satisfying their egos.

Our political class lacks patriotism and a development ideology to assist in building our country’s institutional capacity, resource mobilisation and technical ability to wield meaningful social and economic transformation.

Instead, few people acquire wealth and the majority of the population is left behind.

As these occurrences deepen, SA’s political class, instead of helping to resolve fundamental questions of building institutions, modernising the state and galvanising the rule of law, is obsessed with looting the state’s coffers.

While doing so, bureaucratically inept people run government agencies and collapse once capable and effective institutions — sending the country into a social, political and economic abyss.

The state has been hijacked by elements of counter-revolution and has relinquished the democratic responsibility to transgressors of the rule of law.

Criminality is now celebrated and criminals elevated to heroes.

Agents of positive change are demonised and attacked, not protected, and seen as people who stand in the way of progress.

The nefarious networks operating in the state-society synergy — pump money within the systems to fund their activities in full view of the public.

SA’s political class lacks the ethical will and political commitment to consolidating the state and has failed to discipline the market that funnels monies into state coffers to influence public policy.

There are no principles and standards set by the state for the public to transparently see and contribute to how public policy influences human life.

The people of SA need to stand up and reclaim the moral authority of the country’s rule of law and fight for a just economic system.

A system that will cater for their social wellbeing strengthened by a vibrant security cluster that will ensure their safety.

The level of impunity in SA cannot be left unabated, allowing criminals to flourish from our hard-won gains of our democracy.

We must willingly fix the flaws in our democracy that will improve the socio-economic conditions of the toiling masses.

Poverty and unemployment are not the only cause of crime, but also the absence of leadership in our political class who fail to drive youth programmes and empower young people.

The parasitic nature of our political class has reduced youth institutions to facades of their factional desires instead of incubators of real social transformation and social uplifment of young people.

While it seems to be all gloom, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

However, we need a dedicated people-driven leadership who can rescue us from this disastrous political abyss that is disrupting our social formation.

Vusumzi Vusie Mba is a researcher for the Eastern Cape department of transport. He writes in his personal capacity.