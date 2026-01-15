AMITABH MITRA | Call for qualified EMS personnel grows louder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As roads clog with traffic and hearts stutter in homes, the call for qualified Emergency Medical Services personnel grows louder.

Picture this: at midnight on the N2 highway near East London, a minibus taxi flips, metal twists like a broken spine, screams pierce the night.

The first responders arrive — not in white coats, but in hi-vis vests and ambulances flashing blue.

Advanced trauma care paramedics leap out, defibrillators ready. Airways are cleared; lives are snatched from the jaws of death before the hospital doors even swing open.

This is where modern heroes work — in the chaos of pre-hospital care. SA demands more of them now than ever.

Advanced life support paramedics, certified in trauma and cardiac crises, are not luxuries; they’re lifelines.

I’ve spent decades in emergency bays at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, receiving patients airlifted or brought in by ambulance by these unsung guardians.

Their skill decides if a mangled body walks again or a stopped heart beats.

Yet today, demand surges — private fleets outpace public ones, the Middle East beckons and remote rescues need helicopter-trained saviours.

I met Thabo last year — a young man with a BSc Honours in Emergency Medicine under his belt.

Four years of rigorous training: anatomy, pharmacology, advanced resuscitation.

He worked scenes where others froze — stabilising a gunshot teen, intubating a stroke victim mid-traffic.

But the pull of a career in medicine was stronger.

“Doctor,” he told me over coffee, “I want the full arsenal.”

He enrolled in MBChB — a six-year odyssey to become a doctor.

Thabo’s story repeats nationwide. BSc Honours graduates, primed for EMS, pivot to medicine because the field calls deeper.

It’s a testament to emergency care’s allure — and a sign we need to scale it up.

SA’s roads are battlegrounds. In 2023, 10,180 people died at crash scenes — before ambulances arrived.

The horror spikes during festive seasons: 1,427 fatalities in one stretch alone.

Cardiovascular accidents (strokes, heart attacks) claim thousands of people each year, many of the deaths preventable with golden-hour interventions.

Pre-hospital care is the global gospel now — stabilise, oxygenate, defibrillate en route.

Qualified paramedics turn “dead on arrival” into “discharged home”.

Private services lead: tech-laden vans with ventilators, GPS tracking, rapid response teams outshining underfunded public fleets.

Competition sharpens excellence, but public gaps yawn wide — rural clinics wait hours for help.

EMS demand explodes. Hospitals need BSc Honours paramedics for trauma bays, air ambulances, disaster response.

Private firms — Netcare 911, ER24 — hire aggressively, offering salaries drawing Middle East talent scouts. Dubai and Qatar value South African training: rigorous, battle-tested.

The future beckons: EMS pros train as helicopter pilots, rescuing miners from shafts, hikers from Drakensberg peaks, flood victims from townships.

One certification unlocks skies — paramedic by day, rotor-blade rescuer by dawn.

Yet supply lags. Institutions such as the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and University of Johannesburg offer BSc Emergency Medical Care (four years) — anatomy, physiology, clinical rotations.

Graduates absorb into EMS seamlessly: ambulances, fire departments and event medicals.

But awareness? Matriculants chase an MBChB (six years), unaware of this faster path to heroism.

Consider Zanele, 2024 BSc grad. Posted to Kwazulu-Natal ambulances, she arrived first at a pile-up: ejected driver, arterial bleed. Tourniquet, fluids, shock — she airlifted him stable.

“Four years, and I’m saving lives daily,” she beams.

“No six-year wait.”

Or Pieter, a BSc Honours vet now piloting rescues.

“Ground paramedic taught me urgency; skies give wings.”

He fetches the injured from inaccessible wilds — poachers, climbers, accident victims.

These aren’t abstractions. In 2025, EMS calls rose 15% —accidents up, cardio emergencies spiking with ageing populations.

Public services strain; privates compete with gadgets (drones scouting scenes, AI vitals monitors).

Universities beckon: BSc Emergency Medical Care. Four years to mastery — certified Advanced Life Support, trauma expert, ready from day one.

Absorption guaranteed: EMS departments hire graduates fast. Salaries are competitive — R300k+ starting, soaring with experience, overseas premiums.

Parents, counsellors: steer children to this profession. Not “second to medicine” — first in impact. Save lives pre-hospital, where seconds count most.

The government must fund more seats, subsidise rural postings like India’s model. Unions should advocate EMS as a career ladder to aviation and leadership.

We need to accelerate the response and build the EMS brigade now.

SA’s EMS demand isn’t future — it’s frantic.

The 10,180 road ghosts in 2023 demand action.

Cardio crises, disasters, daily emergencies: paramedics bridge the gap.

For matriculants, BSc Honours calls and thus four years to heroism.

I encourage employers to hire and train pilots. The nation must fund and promote.

Thabo chose a MBChB and Zanele saves now. Both are prodigies.

Scale EMS though private-public synergy, tech upgrades and awareness blasts.

Sirens call. Answer with legions — BSc-trained, trauma-certified, sky-soaring.

Lives hang in the balance; your choice tips scales.

Dr Amitabh Mitra, retired orthopaedic surgeon, emergency medicine expert, poet and visual artist, SA

