EDITORIAL | University not the only avenue open to matriculants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students are shown at the University of Cape Town. There is an an urgent need to better align schooling, tertiary capacity and skills development to turn youth policy into real employment outcomes, says the writer.

Hundreds of thousands of young people successfully completed matric last year and will be looking to work or further their studies this year.

Of the 656,000 matrics who passed, a record 345,000 earned bachelor’s passes meaning, in theory at least, they have enough points to enter a university.

But each year, we know that thousands of candidates who seek a place at university are disappointed.

There are few university spots available for all the first-year applicants.

In 2025, Walter Sisulu University was able to admit only 7,300 first-year students out of the more than 355,000 that applied.

Nelson Mandela University had 7,500 spaces but reportedly received 188,000 applications.

The smaller universities such as Fort Hare and Rhodes received 210,000 applications and 19,000 applications, respectively, for first year slots.

UFH was able to admit 3,740 and Rhodes just 1,518.

But, while South Africans understandably regard university as something to aspire to, it is not the only avenue open to matriculants.

Technical and vocational education and training colleges specialise in vocational and occupational training and aim to equip young people with skills for specific trades.

Many of the artisan trade skills are included in the “scarce skills” category in SA.

And those who opt to follow this path are more likely to find work afterwards.

But there are still many young people that will not find a place to further their studies, nor will they find work with just a matric qualification.

Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade was correct to indicate his concern over the mismatch between school output and tertiary capacity and it is something that this country needs to urgently address.

There is a growing number of young people that are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

It is estimated that about 60% of 15- to 24-year-olds fall into this category.

A 2020 government policy brief warned that NEETs faced the possibility of deteriorating physical and mental health, substance abuse, discouragement to seek work or further education, social exclusion and increased risky behaviour.

It said that at a societal level, there were the risks of lost economic output, less government revenue and higher public spending on social services.

These are serious consequences that this country faces if the issue is not addressed.

SA has legislation supporting youth. It has a youth council, a youth development agency and national youth services programme.

But creating laws, policies and councils is pointless if it achieves nothing.

The government and civil society need to find a way to translate all of this supposed support into creating an educated, engaged and employable cohort of young people.