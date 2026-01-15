LETTER | Basic services essential for creative sector to thrive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The “BCM needs to ‘unlock value’ of Creative City status” (DD December 16) raises an important discussion about the potential of the creative economy in our region.

Cultural recognition can, in principle, contribute to economic diversification, job creation and civic pride.

However, this conversation cannot be meaningfully separated from the broader municipal context in which it takes place.

For many residents, daily life in Buffalo City Metro is shaped less by cultural opportunity than by persistent service delivery challenges — including water interruptions, sewerage system failures, deteriorating roads and poorly maintained public spaces.

These realities inevitably constrain any attempt to grow creative industries in a sustainable way.

The article acknowledges that Creative City status has thus far yielded limited tangible benefits for local creatives.

What remains insufficiently interrogated is whether the municipality currently has the institutional capacity to manage and leverage such a complex programme.

Creative practitioners, like all small businesses and entrepreneurs, depend on reliable infrastructure, safe environments, functional transport systems and responsive governance.

Without these fundamentals, even the most promising cultural initiatives struggle to gain traction.

There is also a risk that international recognition becomes largely symbolic, while residents continue to experience declining service standards.

For many communities, this disconnect fuels scepticism rather than inspiration.

None of this diminishes the value of the creative sector or the potential of the Unesco designation.

Rather, it underscores the need for sequencing and prioritisation.

Strengthening governance, restoring basic services and rebuilding public trust should be seen as integral to unlocking cultural and economic value, not separate from it.

Only once these foundations are firmly in place can creative city status become a credible driver of inclusive growth.

I share this from experience where I have made a notable contribution to the Western Cape’s creative industry.

I co-authored a 2002/2003 UCT MBA report on driving Western Cape creative industries, showcasing early involvement in strategic roles within those sectors.

As an entrepreneur and brand-builder, my work demonstrates how creative storytelling, product differentiation and bold brand identity can transform local ideas into globally competitive ventures.

Beyond commercial success, my academic research and policy-facing work has contributed to strengthening the Western Cape’s creative industries framework.

Through thought leadership, mentorship and advocacy, I have helped to position creativity not only as an artistic pursuit but as a strategic economic driver, reinforcing the Western Cape’s reputation as a hub for innovation, creative enterprise and cultural value creation. — Sean Kristafor, East London

