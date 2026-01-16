Dialogues Madyibi Scramble for tertiary education spots comes at big cost to economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

JANUARY 13, 2026 Matriculants Entle Febana from Holy Cross Snr. Secondary with Lona Xolilizwe from St John's Collegey at the 2025 Achievers Awards ceremony held at the ICC on Tuesday Picture: MARK ABDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH

SA’s annual first-year university application rush is more than a seasonal administrative event; it is a window into a deeper economic problem that quietly shapes the country’s growth prospects, inequality and, most painfully, unemployment.

The latest snapshot of applications versus available spaces at several universities shows a system under severe strain, with demand far outstripping capacity at institutions that are often seen as gateways to opportunity.

When tens or even hundreds of thousands of applications chase only a few thousand places, what looks like competition on paper becomes, in practice, a bottleneck in the national skills pipeline.

The danger is not only that too many young people are competing for too few university seats; it is that the country is starving its economy because of the practical and technical skills needed to build, manufacture, repair and expand the productive base that creates jobs.

On the surface, high application numbers might be interpreted as an encouraging sign: young people still believe education is a route to a better life.

But economically, the imbalance between applications and available places signals a binding constraint on human capital development.

A country that cannot absorb enough eligible pupils into post-school education and training effectively caps the rate at which it can produce engineers, teachers, nurses, technicians, technologists, ICT specialists and artisans.

That shortage does not remain inside lecture halls; it spills into the economy in the form of slower productivity growth, weaker competitiveness and reduced ability to build the capabilities needed for modern sectors.

These include renewable energy, construction, logistics, digital services, advanced manufacturing and health systems.

The impact on unemployment is direct and immediate.

When thousands of capable pupils cannot enter university, they do not simply disappear from the system; many enter a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Learners reapply year after year, take short-term informal jobs to survive, or remain inactive at home while waiting for an opportunity that may never come.

The longer young people stay out of structured learning or work, the harder it becomes to enter the labour market later.

Skills stagnate, confidence erodes and the stigma of being without work or training grows.

Over time, the probability of permanent labour-market exclusion increases, pushing more young people into the category of NEET, those not in employment, education or training, one of the strongest predictors of long-term poverty and social instability.

What makes the crisis more troubling is that limited places also amplify inequality.

When access is rationed, success is not determined only by academic potential.

Households with more resources can apply earlier and more widely, travel for registration, afford devices and data for online platforms, pay for tutoring or bridging programmes, and relocate when an offer comes from another province.

Poorer households often cannot absorb these costs, and talented pupils are excluded by logistics and affordability rather than merit.

The country loses twice: individuals lose a chance at mobility, and the economy loses future contributors who could have strengthened the productive base.

There is also a significant cost to the public purse, even when it appears that fewer admissions might save money.

Capacity constraints shift costs rather than remove them.

Households with unemployed youth carry heavier dependency burdens.

Communities experience higher social pressures.

The state absorbs downstream costs through expanded social support needs, health burdens, policing and lost tax revenue that would have been generated by employed graduates and skilled workers.

Universities themselves incur administrative and operational costs in processing huge volumes of applications, managing late registration cancellations and dealing with appeals, while students and families face emotional and financial strain as they navigate uncertainty.

However, an honest reading of the crisis should push the country to confront a second truth: even if universities had more places, university-only thinking will not solve unemployment at scale.

SA needs industrialisation, deliberate, sustained expansion of productive industries that manufacture goods, build infrastructure and deepen local supply chains, and industrialisation is impossible without a large, well-trained technical workforce.

That is where artisans, trades and factory-related skills become central, not secondary.

The country cannot reindustrialise on degrees alone.

It needs welders, fitters and turners, millwrights, electricians, toolmakers, boilermakers, plumbers, refrigeration technicians, instrumentation technicians and machinists.

It also needs production supervisors, quality controllers, mechatronics technicians, process controllers and maintenance teams who can keep factories, plants, workshops, municipal infrastructure and energy systems running reliably.

Industrialisation also changes how we should think about young people who do not immediately access university.

The national objective should not be to leave them waiting; it should be to channel them quickly into credible, well-resourced artisan and technical pathways that lead to work.

In a country with high youth unemployment, it is economically irrational to treat artisan training as a “second option” or as something that happens only after repeated university rejection.

Countries that industrialise successfully make technical education attractive, respected and directly linked to jobs.

They build strong training institutions, enforce standards and ensure apprenticeships are supported by industry partnerships.

They also use public procurement and infrastructure programmes to create real training platforms where young people learn on live projects, graduate with experience and move into stable employment.

This is where the applications-versus-places picture becomes a strategic opportunity.

Oversubscription can be a signal to redesign the post-school pipeline so that it has multiple high-status routes into productive work.

If the country wants factories, industrial parks, local manufacturing, rail revitalisation, water infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy expansion and stronger maintenance of public assets, then it must build a pipeline that produces artisans at scale.

TVET colleges need to be upgraded in quality, equipment and governance so they are trusted by employers and communities.

Apprenticeship and learnership systems need to be expanded and made simpler for firms to participate in, with incentives that are conditional on completion and employment outcomes.

Trade testing capacity needs to be modernised, and partnerships with industry must ensure that training matches real shop-floor requirements rather than outdated curricula.

Industrialisation also helps resolve a persistent mismatch in the labour market.

SA can produce graduates and still struggle with unemployment if the economy is not producing enough productive jobs and if qualifications are not aligned to demand.

A stronger industrial base expands the range of jobs available, including entry-level and mid-skill jobs that absorb young people faster.

It also creates ladders of progression: a young person can start as an apprentice, qualify as an artisan, move into supervision, production management, quality assurance, plant operations or entrepreneurship in maintenance and services.

These ladders are crucial because they turn training into long-term livelihoods rather than short-term placements.

None of these means forcing young people into trades against their aspirations, and it should not be framed as punishment for those who cannot access university.

The economic aim is to broaden opportunity, not narrow it.

The practical point is that the country must actively shape incentives so that artisan and factory-related careers are seen as valuable, modern and financially viable.

That requires better career guidance in schools, visible employment pipelines, bursaries and stipends that make technical training affordable, and clear pathways that allow top-performing TVET graduates to articulate into universities of technology or engineering programmes.

When the system is designed properly, technical and academic routes complement each other: artisans support industrial operations, technologists improve processes and productivity, and engineers design and scale systems.

Together, they form the workforce structure that underpins industrial growth.

The application congestion itself also demands reform.

The scale of applications suggests pupils apply to multiple institutions and programmes in the hope of landing a place anywhere.

This behaviour is rational in an overcrowded system, but it creates waste, delays and uncertainty.

A more co-ordinated placement and matching approach, faster offer cycles, clearer wait lists, improved vacancy visibility across institutions, and credible articulation routes from TVET into university for high performers, could reduce uncertainty and place more pupils into post-school pathways earlier.

Earlier placement matters because it shortens the period of inactivity that contributes to long-term unemployment.

If the goal is to reduce unemployment, the country should measure success with indicators that track real transitions, not only applications and admissions.

These should include post-school participation for 18–24-year-olds, the size and duration of the NEET population, artisan enrolments and trade test pass rates, apprenticeship and learnership completion rates, employment outcomes by programme, and the proportion of public procurement linked to training commitments.

In parallel, industrial policy should be evaluated on whether it is expanding local manufacturing output, raising capacity utilisation, deepening supplier networks, and creating sustained demand for technical labour.

In the end, the message from the applications-versus-places picture is simple and sobering.

SA is producing young people with aspirations and potential, but the system designed to convert that potential into skills, jobs and growth is too constrained and too narrow.

Unless the country expands and diversifies the post-school pipeline, improves completion, and pairs education reform with industrialisation that generates real demand for artisans and factory-related skills, the annual scramble for university places will remain a predictable contributor to youth unemployment, social frustration and a slower-growing economy.

Dr Ayanda Madyibi is an information and digital technology specialist at ECSECC, an entity of the office of the premier, Eastern Cape, writing in his capacity.