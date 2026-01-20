Sponsorship debacle must be wake-up call for metro

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A report that 19 Buffalo City Metro vehicles were attached after a sponsorship deal went wrong was shocking but not entirely unexpected.

A report that 19 Buffalo City Metro vehicles were attached after a sponsorship deal went wrong was shocking but not entirely unexpected.

This is a municipality that has been hopping from one problem to another over the years.

Ballooning expenses for the Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreational Park and Marina Glen projects, which are now subject to SIU investigations, are well documented.

Millions of rand directed at the Water World and Mdantsane swimming pool with nothing to show for it have been reported on in this paper many times.

The latest incident, a dispute between the metro and a local boxing promoter over an unpaid sponsorship deal, is a stark reminder of how poor governance and verbal agreements can have ripple effects that go far beyond to negatively impact the ratepayers.

At the centre of this drama is a R2.2m verbal sponsorship agreement BCM reportedly made with Xaba Boxing Promotions (XBP) to bring a marquee boxing event to East London.

While the terms of this 2023 deal seemed to be very clear, the metro failed to honour its commitment resulting in XBP approaching the courts for relief.

This outcome — municipal assets seized over what should have been a straightforward contract — is damaging on multiple fronts.

Sport plays a huge role in community development in our province.

But when local government enters into deals without clear, enforceable contracts, it not only undermines confidence in public-private partnerships but also jeopardises the very events it claims to want to support.

The irony is that the same metro that should be empowering grassroots sport now risks losing vehicles meant for service delivery.

We shudder to think what would happen to essential services if any of the seized vehicles belong to such sections.

This situation highlights a broader issue: the need for transparent, written agreements in public spending.

In an environment where cash-strapped municipalities must make tough decisions on service delivery versus discretionary spending, verbal deals — even with good intentions — are a recipe for disputes.

The metro says it is in the process of launching a rescission application.

While that process unfolds, this episode should serve as a wake-up call: the government must treat sport sponsorship with the same professionalism and contractual safeguards as any other public expenditure.

Signing a deal should not be a casual chat, it should be a legally binding, fiscally responsible commitment that protects both the interests of the municipality and the dreams of the athletes and promoters who depend on it.

Failing to do so risks not just legal and financial fallout, but the erosion of trust between civic institutions and the communities they are meant to serve.

Daily Dispatch