Collaboration across government departments crucial to tackle school dropout crisis

SA’s alarming school dropout rate before grade 12 is neither accidental nor poorly understood.

It is the predictable outcome of a state that continues to manage education, health, social protection, and labour as separate systems, despite serving the same children.

The problem is not a lack of policy frameworks within the department of basic education (DBE), nor an absence of research on why pupils disengage.

It is a failure to translate knowledge into co-ordinated state action.

The evidence is unequivocal. Though access to schooling in the early grades is near-universal, the education system experiences severe attrition between grades 9 and 11.

Fewer than half of the pupils who enter grade 1 ultimately write the National Senior Certificate examination in matric.

This pattern has remained stable over time, cutting across provinces and administrations.

Stability in failure is a signal of structural dysfunction, not implementation slippage.

The drivers of the high dropout rate are well known and extensively documented.

Poverty and food insecurity continue to undermine pupil attendance and concentration, particularly in rural provinces and urban informal settlements.

Long travel distances, unsafe school environments, and inadequate scholar transport further weaken retention.

Academic factors compound these pressures: many pupils reach high school without basic literacy and numeracy skills, making curriculum progression increasingly unattainable.

Grade repetition — especially in grade 10 — is one of the strongest predictors of eventual dropout, yet remains poorly managed as an intervention point.

Health and gender dynamics add further pressure. Teenage pregnancy remains a significant contributor for girls, despite progressive policy commitments to pupil retention.

A report from the Eastern Cape health department revealed that between April and July 2025, 117 children aged 10 to 14 years gave birth in public hospitals.

A further 4,752 teenagers, aged 15 to 19, also gave birth in public facilities in the same period.

These figures show a concerning number of very young girls entering motherhood, many as a result of statutory rape and exploitation.

For April 2023 to March 2024, provincial figures indicate 395 births to girls aged 10 to 14, and 15,827 births to teenagers aged 15 to 19.

These figures placed the Eastern Cape among the provinces with high adolescent birth counts nationally.

These statistics reflect a persistent and high prevalence of teenage pregnancy in the Eastern Cape, affecting both very young girls and older teens.

The numbers illustrate not only a public health challenge but also a barrier to continued school attendance and educational attainment for these girls.

Mental health challenges, exposure to violence, and substance abuse are increasingly visible in high school settings, yet remain largely external to education accountability frameworks.

Labour market pressures also play a role: in a context of extreme youth unemployment, informal work and short-term income opportunities can appear more rational than continued schooling, particularly when pathways to skills and employment remain weak.

What distinguishes SA’s challenge is not the presence of these risk factors, but the absence of a co-ordinated state response.

Pupils who drop out do not do so without warning.

Their disengagement is typically preceded by sustained absenteeism, declining performance, grade repetition, and social distress.

These signals are visible at school level, but they are not systematically aggregated, escalated, or acted upon across departments.

At the centre of this failure is fragmented governance.

Education, home affairs, health, social development, and employment and labour operate parallel administrative systems with limited interoperability.

Pupil enrollment data is not reliably linked to civil registration, social grant receipt, or health service usage.

As a result, when pupils stop attending school, they are often recorded as having transferred or simply disappear from administrative records.

There is no single authority responsible for locating them, understanding their circumstances, or coordinating an intervention.

This fragmentation weakens accountability.

Schools are held accountable for performance outcomes, provinces for enrollment figures, and national departments for policy compliance.

No institution is held accountable for pupils who exit the system altogether.

The dominant focus on matric pass rates reinforces this distortion by rewarding systems for managing those who remain, rather than retaining those at risk.

In practice, exclusion becomes an unspoken mechanism for performance management.

If pupil dropout is to be addressed meaningfully, three policy shifts are required.

First, SA requires a unified, longitudinal pupil-tracking system, anchored in a unique identifier that functions across departments and provinces.

This system must extend beyond enrollment counts to track attendance, progression, repetition, and exit, and must be interoperable with home affairs, health, and social development databases.

Without the ability to see pupils over time, early warning and targeted intervention will remain impossible.

Second, accountability frameworks must be restructured to reward retention, recovery, and reintegration, not only end-point performance.

Provinces and districts should be held accountable for reducing dropout between grades 9 and 11, with clear responsibility for tracing pupils who exit and reporting on outcomes.

Schools should be supported — not penalised — to retain academically and socially vulnerable pupils through differentiated pathways.

Third, dropout prevention must be repositioned as a whole-of-state priority, not an education sector add-on.

Existing policy instruments, including the national development plan and integrated school health policy, already provide a mandate for co-ordination.

What is missing is executive enforcement, shared targets, and institutional incentives for collaboration across departments and spheres of government.

The policy implication is clear: pupil dropout cannot be solved through better data collection within the DBE alone, nor through isolated school-level interventions.

It requires a shift in how the state understands responsibility for children and young people.

Pupils are not temporary clients of the education system; they are citizens whose educational trajectories reflect the cumulative performance of the state.

Until SA builds the institutional capacity to see pupils clearly, act early, and respond collectively, the dropout crisis will continue to be treated as an unfortunate inevitability rather than a preventable failure.

The question is no longer whether the state knows why pupils leave school, but whether it is willing to reorganise itself to keep them in school.

Andile Nduna works for the department of sport, recreation, arts & culture, writing in his personal capacity.