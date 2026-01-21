Military defiance over Iran naval exercises a threat to SA’s leadership

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaposa’s stand against the lies and tyranny of US President Donald Trump over much of last year was admirable.

His somewhat principled stand culminated in SA’s successful hosting of the G20 Summit, the first to be held in Africa, despite its boycott by the US.

SA gained a lot of respect worldwide, particularly from the Global South, because of the way Ramaphosa handled Trump’s tantrums.

Ramaphosa’s somewhat principled stand saw even traditional partners of the US warming up to SA while it exposed Trump once more as perhaps the most unhinged of the US presidents so far.

It is a pity Ramaphosa cannot get himself to be as principled in his dealings with other unhinged leaders, such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

SA also got very close to Iran last year, a sworn enemy of the US, which is still one of our major trading partners.

To many level-headed South Africans this seemed like an unnecessary provocation towards the US.

Remember one of our army generals went on a state visit to Iran.

The report indicated that while there, army chief, Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, expressed words of political support for Iran.

SA’s government, perhaps realising the extent of this unnecessary provocation towards a major trading partner, distanced itself from the words ascribed to Maphwanya.

This is why it was rather shocking to see Iran turn up as one of the countries to conduct naval exercises with SA this year.

How could SA, which is trying to mend diplomatic relations with the US, do this?

How could it, after distancing itself from reports attributed by Iranian state media to Maphwanya, now jump into joint military exercises with Iran?

This is the same Iran which was involved in a mini war with the US last year, with the US striking Iran and Iran striking Qatar.

Regardless of the illegitimacy of the US strike against Iran, and Iran’s strike against Qatar, SA’s actions seemed much like a dare to the US to come and try its reckless military adventures here.

It has now emerged that this reckless association with Iran through its invitation to undertake military exercises with SA, was also led by our generals in the military.

Apparently, the president had the sense to instruct minister of defence, Angie Motshekga, to ask Iran to participate only as observers.

The command from the commander-in-chief of our armies, the president, seems to have been lost in transit.

Lo and behold, Iran turned up with its military hardware to display its military might on our waters.

Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese, head of the navy, is the man under the spotlight, who was expected to heed the command of the commander-in-chief, the president.

And as usually happens in our country, an inquiry has been launched into this high-level provocation of one of our major trading partners by the minister of defence.

Lobese is the same military leader who dropped what can only be referred to as a political bomb last year when he accused the government of deliberately fomenting a weak army.

He pointed out that the absence of SA ships at sea effectively rendered the country’s waters defenceless.

His accusations aligned with General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations that SA’s security cluster is compromised because of the criminal interests of powerful politicians.

While these sentiments aligned with the feelings of many South Africans, the government was very unhappy about the vice-admiral’s utterances, and rightly so.

For Lobese to now be involved in the possible defiance of the commander-in-chief by inviting Iran into these naval exercises, points to yet another imminent threat to SA.

It is a threat that requires urgent attention because it indicates the possible loss of authority by the president over the military.

Perhaps this threat is far more clear to our self-serving politicians who may not be as concerned about the rule of law as they are about the possible loss of political power through military force.

Regardless of the excesses of our political class, an army that defies the commander-in-chief makes things far worse.

The urgent inquiry into the conduct of Vice-Admiral Lobese is welcome.

However, the president must also urgently investigate the role of the minister of defence in this possible act of insubordination, so she cannot run the inquiry.

Further, he must urgently dismiss and prosecute politicians within his cabinet who harbor political and economic interests in Iran, as well as those who are involved with criminal cartels.