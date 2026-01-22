Government needs to follow successful educational blueprint of NGOs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Early childhood development has long been recognised as crucial for creating a foundation for children’s lifelong learning and development.

Those who specialise in the ECD field believe it potentially provides all the essential skills, knowledge and cognitive abilities crucial for future academic and general success.

The education department has long recognised this and in 2015 approved the National Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy (NIECDP).

But, despite its clearly stated intentions, realisation has been extremely slow.

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube this week acknowledged this and pointed out that many children still left the early grades without the basic literacy and numeracy skills required for future learning.

In fact, the latest 2030 Reading Panel report found that 81% of grade 4 pupils can’t read for meaning in any language.

This is a spectacular failure by our basic education department.

The irony is that while the government is bumbling along with its implementation, some non-government educational organisations are doing the work towards achieving the NIECDP goals.

The Centre for Social Development at Rhodes University has dedicated more than 40 years to ECD.

Its programmes are community centred and holistic. Not only does it do extensive training of ECD practitioners, but it encourages nutrition and gardening programmes, as well as parent programmes.

And then there is the Ubunye Foundation which similarly champions community-led initiatives focusing on the rural communities in the Ngqushwa and Makana municipalities.

It recently earned the title as one of the 10 most inspiring community projects in the country and was recognised for the fact that its “sustainable outcomes” included that it facilitated the creation of 157 new community-owned businesses, established 309 savings groups that have collectively saved R8m, and supported 61 community-run ECD centres that now serve more than 1,220 children.

It is now 2026, just four years from the grand 2030 ECD goals the government set out, including that “every child has access to a flexible package of age-appropriate, affordable ECD programmes”.

Gwarube says there needs to be a “whole-school and multi-sector approach” including health, social development, community organisations and development partners to come together “to remove the barriers that prevent children from learning”.

And while she is still talking about it, there are organisations out there that have been developing very real and replicable blueprints to achieve exactly that.

The government needs to either seek to replicate these successful community models or, at the very least, to fund the proven NGOs that have shown they are capable of doing the work.

Our children deserve a better educational start to their lives. They deserve everything the government policy sets out.

All it requires is for the government to follow its own blueprint.

