JONATHAN JANSEN | Scramble for places in schools continues to plague education system

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The founders of our democracy could hardly have imagined in the 1950s that the Freedom Charter’s promise that “the doors of learning and culture shall be open” would, in the 2020s, be met with concrete barriers shutting out tens of thousands of students.

I am sure that the founders of our democracy could not have imagined in the 1950s that their memorable declaration in the Freedom Charter that “the doors of learning and culture shall be open” would run into some heavy concrete walls in the 2020s, shutting out tens of thousands of school and university students.

Somewhere in January, it was reported that 23,000 pupils in four provinces were unplaced, in the Western Cape 2,700 and in Gauteng 7,000.

Many of the unplaced are in grades 1 and 8, the start of primary and high school, respectively.

Provinces tend to blame parents for late, last-minute and incomplete applications.

Parents complain of bureaucracy and being turned away repeatedly after standing in long lines since the early morning or getting no responses from schools at all.

What is going on? A few things.

On the one hand, it is true — parents often start the process when most schools have already filled their quotas for the year.

This is partly because of a lack of information about basics such as due dates and partly because of bad habits — why rush when eventually almost everybody gets accommodated, even if not in their choice of school?

To take on more late application pupils, from a schools perspective, is to overcrowd classrooms.

On the other hand, it is also true that the problem of unplaced pupils happens every single year. My question to the provinces is a simple one — where is the planning?

Surely by now you would have been able to use basic statistics to plot application trends over time and allocated places and resources accordingly?

What the provinces do not tell you is that there is no money.

It is not as simple as building more schools; it is about the millions of rand it takes to fully staff and resource new plants.

And unless you’ve been asleep, there have been some very severe budget cuts recently.

The doors will also be shut closed for more than 100,000 university students.

The problem is that 345,000 pupils got bachelor’s passes (8,700 more than last year) but total spaces available are around 230,000 (33,000 more than in 2025).

At Wits there is place for 6,000 first years when 86,000 applied and at UCT, 4,500 places for more than 98,000 applicants.

What is going on? A few other things.

This is partly the result of a non-discriminatory (in a statistical sense) examination system.

It is too easy to pass and the result is this mess.

How do we know? Because many of these first years will fail or drop out, and a small number do the degree in the minimum time.

As one who teaches in both school and university, it is far too easy to blame universities — if a university student cannot read a book without faltering or write a letter without errors (ChatGPT to the rescue) or do basic maths in a science major, then that problem has deep roots in the school system.

Nor is the solution simply to re-direct students to technical and vocational teaching (TVET) colleges or other post-secondary institutions.

Until those institutions raise their own standards and are adequately resourced in personnel and equipment, they will remain unattractive, reinforcing our colonial common sense that “working with your hands” happens in technical or vocational colleges — that, of course, is nonsense.

What are some solutions?

For schools, provinces need to bring expertise around the table and plan for increased enrolments against historic trends with the requisite budgets in place.

Require the elite public and private schools to share the burden of added enrolments of the working classes and the poor. They have and can build more classrooms and fund more teachers; this racial and class segregation needs to end.

Run campaigns among parents with less access to information about what they need to do against deadlines throughout the year.

For universities, demand from the department of basic education that the standard for a bachelor’s pass is immediately raised.

Bring Universities SA, the body of university heads, into this discussion since they have influence in this regard.

This senseless celebration about ever-increasing NSC results might inflate political egos but it is destroying the hopes of students who really believed that they are, on the basis of a bachelor’s pass, university ready.

Our biggest mistake would be to build more and more universities. That would simply compound the problem.

We do not have the professorial expertise to staff new institutions, nor do we have the quality of students to occupy them or the NSFAS budgets to support them.

Doing so would simply accelerate the race to the bottom.

Daily Dispatch