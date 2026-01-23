Morocco chaos shows why soccer events should be rotated

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The hosts clashed with fellow finalists Senegal, not only on the field but in the stadium as well, when their fans were embroiled in embarrassing mayhem, with security battling to bring stability.

The decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to give Morocco preferential treatment over other continental countries backfired spectacularly with the chaos that erupted in the Afcon final last weekend.

So many stories have emerged from the fracas, with most of the blame apportioned to Morocco for treating their opponents in an unsporting manner.

While Senegal players have been widely condemned for opting to walk off the field in protest after Morocco were given a penalty on the stroke of full time, some point out that their decision was a culmination of frustration at their ill-treatment.

The Teranga Lions felt their goal scored seconds before the penalty call should have stood and the fact that no VAR intervention was made added to their misery.

They also complained about the absence of security on their way to Rabat where the match was played, as they found themselves mobbed by the public, risking their safety.

Morocco’s antics were flagged even by other opponents, including Nigeria, who were eliminated in the semifinals on penalties.

One could not help but wonder if Morocco felt they were above any country in the eyes of CAF, having been given preference in numerous sporting events.

CAF gave the North African country the right to host three successive Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, including the 2026 edition kicking off in March, African soccer awards rights and continental World Cup playoffs, to mention just a few.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe went to great lengths to explain the reasons for frequently giving Morocco the right to host major soccer events.

Regardless of the reasons, the country may have felt they were above anyone on the continent with their proximity to CAF, and therefore could do as they pleased.

CAF and Fifa have promised to conduct investigations on the chaos and they should not leave out the root cause of the problem.

What flared up in the final was not an isolated incident.

It has been brewing for a while, with the continental body having a hand in it.

There is a reason why events should be rotated, with other countries also getting a bite to avoid these kinds of incidents.

