Vanderbijlpark school vehicle tragedy goes beyond just blaming the driver

On the morning of January 19, a nation was shaken by the harrowing news from Vanderbijlpark where a scholar transport minibus taxi carrying pupils collided with a truck on Fred Droste Road.

In what was meant to be an ordinary commute to school, at least 13 lives were lost and several others seriously injured.

Preliminary investigations suggest the minibus driver was attempting to overtake multiple vehicles on a narrow stretch of road when the collision occurred.

Police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

This catastrophe demands more than condolences. It demands a critical examination of how reckless driving and systemic failings in scholar transport violate constitutional rights and the rule of law.

To frame the deaths of children simply as “accidents” is both ethically insufficient and dangerously complacent.

What we are witnessing is the predictable outcome of a confluence of reckless behaviour, regulatory gaps, infrastructural deficits and a failure to uphold basic human rights.

Reckless driving is not a mere traffic offence; it is a breach of the law that places human life at stake.

When it occurs, the consequences extend beyond legal liability into the realm of human rights violations.

Section 11 of the constitution guarantees the right to life, imposing a positive duty on the state to protect individuals from foreseeable harm, including harm arising from dangerous conduct on public roads.

When reckless driving occurs in circumstances where the state has oversight or regulatory responsibility, the failure to prevent such conduct implicates the state in violating this fundamental right.

Section 29 of the constitution guarantees everyone the right to a basic education. This guarantee is not merely symbolic; it must be realised in practice.

For many pupils, access to quality education depends on safe and reliable transport. In many instances, such transport is procured through private operators due to gaps in state provision.

Yet, when these vehicles are operated in unsafe conditions, the right to education is transformed from a constitutional entitlement into a daily hazard.

Access to education does not begin when a child crosses the school threshold; it begins with the journey to school. If that journey is unsafe, the state’s obligation to ensure the realisation of the right to education is fundamentally undermined.

The Vanderbijlpark tragedy underscores systemic issues in the way scholar transport is regulated.

Reports from the scene and subsequent investigations reveal that the minibus was carrying more passengers than its certified capacity.

Beyond overloading, there are persistent concerns about inadequate driver training, weak enforcement of vehicle safety standards and insufficient monitoring of private operators.

The South African Human Rights Commission has previously highlighted deep-rooted safety and operational failures in scholar transport, including the use of unroadworthy vehicles and chronic overloading.

Yet despite such warnings, systemic change has been slow.

The normalisation of unsafe transport conditions for pupils reflects entrenched inequalities and demonstrates how structural neglect can manifest as repeated tragedies.

The physical environment in which scholar transport operates also contributes to the risks pupils face.

Many schools are located along roads with high volumes of heavy vehicles, inadequate lighting, poor signage and limited pedestrian infrastructure.

In Vanderbijlpark, the collision occurred on a route notorious for heavy truck traffic.

Investments in road infrastructure must prioritise the safety of vulnerable road users, including schoolchildren.

Traffic calming measures, dedicated drop-off zones, and enforcement of speed limits near schools are among the interventions proven to reduce the likelihood of serious accidents. These measures require coordinated action across government departments.

Accountability is critical in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Investigations into the Vanderbijlpark crash are rightly focusing on potential charges of culpable homicide against the drivers.

Yet accountability must extend beyond criminal liability to include regulatory and administrative responsibility. Where oversight is deficient, administrative action is essential to deter future harm.

Public discourse must resist the narrative that road deaths are inevitable. Road fatalities are preventable. They result from choices that prioritise convenience, speed or profit over safety.

A society that tolerates breaches of basic safety obligations betrays its constitutional commitments.

At stake in this discussion is not only legal compliance but moral responsibility. The death of any child in a preventable circumstance is a moral failure for us as a society.

The principle of human dignity mandates that every life is valued equally.

Yet, when preventable road deaths disproportionately affect pupils from disadvantaged communities, the promise of equality appears hollow.

Road safety, scholar transport policy and educational access must be reframed within a justice paradigm that rectifies these disparities.

Meaningful change requires more than reactive responses. It demands comprehensive reform across multiple dimensions:

Stronger regulatory oversight: Enforcement of vehicle standards, driver qualifications and compliance with capacity limits must be non-negotiable. Infrastructure investment: Road upgrades, proper signage and pedestrian safety measures must prioritise routes frequented by school transport. Integrated governance: Clear delineation of responsibilities among education, transport and local authorities can mitigate fragmentation and ensure coherent policy implementation. Community engagement: Parents, schools and civil society must have avenues to report unsafe conditions and hold authorities accountable. Data and monitoring: Comprehensive data on scholar transport operations, incidents and compliance can inform evidence-based interventions.

Above all, there must be political will to prioritise child safety as a foundational element of both educational policy and road safety strategy.

Therefore, the tragic deaths of children in the Vanderbijlpark crash is an alarming reminder that the coexistence of constitutional rights and systemic failures produces catastrophic consequences.

Reckless driving is not an isolated act of misfortune; it is a breach of legal duty and human rights, particularly when it results in the loss of young lives.

We must reassert that no child should ever be placed at risk simply for exercising their right to education. A constitution that guarantees rights must also protect them in practice.

To the families, friends, classmates and teachers of the children who have lost their lives in this senseless tragedy, I extend my deepest condolences.

Your grief echoes across the nation, and it must catalyse the changes necessary to ensure that no community suffers such loss again.

Dr Siyabulela Christopher Fobosi, senior researcher, University of Fort Hare

Daily Dispatch