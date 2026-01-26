BUKIWE FANTA | Eastern Cape grapples with child welfare crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta says communities must come together to create an environment where children can thrive.

As social development MEC, I am compelled to address a harrowing reality that has emerged in our province — the alarming rise in incidents of child abandonment, sexual abuse and physical abuse.

Disturbingly, more than 1,600 children have faced these dire circumstances in the first half of this financial year. Each statistic represents a child whose potential has been compromised, whose innocence has been shattered, and whose future remains uncertain. This crisis demands urgent action and collective responsibility from all of us.

The numbers are staggering and unsettling. They reveal a profound societal issue that cannot be ignored. Every case of abandonment or abuse signifies a failure in our community to protect our most vulnerable members. Children are our future, they are our hope, and when we allow them to be abandoned or abused, we are failing not only them but also the very fabric of our society.

Abandonment can occur for different reasons—economic hardship, lack of support or overwhelming parental responsibilities. However, it is essential to understand these challenges, while significant, do not justify the abandonment of a child. Every child has the right to a loving, caring environment, and it is our duty to ensure this right is upheld.

As we face this crisis, I urge parents and guardians to reflect on their responsibilities. Parenting is a challenging journey filled with joys and hardships. When the burden feels too heavy, it is crucial to seek help rather than resort to abandonment.

There is no shame in seeking help. Many resources are available, including family counseling, support groups and social services. If you feel overwhelmed, speak to a trusted friend, family member or professional who can provide guidance and assistance.

Many communities offer programmes designed to support parents and families. From parenting classes to financial assistance programmes, these resources can provide the help you need to navigate difficult times.

Parenting can be exhausting, physically and emotionally. Ensure you take time for yourself to recharge. Self-care is not selfish; it is essential for your wellbeing and your ability to care for your child.

Maintain open lines of communication with your child. Encourage them to express their feelings and concerns. Building a trusting relationship can help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety associated with parenting.

Understanding child development and parenting techniques can empower you to make informed decisions. There are many resources available, including books, workshops and online courses, that can equip you with the knowledge you need.

If you feel the burden is too much to bear, consider consulting a mental health professional. They can provide valuable support and coping strategies to help you manage your stress and emotions.

While parents have a critical role in safeguarding their children, the responsibility does not rest solely on their shoulders. Communities must come together to create an environment where children can thrive.

Communities must cultivate a culture of support and understanding. When someone is struggling, it is essential to offer help rather than judgment. We can create safe spaces where families feel comfortable seeking assistance.

If you suspect a child is being abandoned or abused, do not hesitate to report it to the authorities. Early intervention can save lives and prevent further harm.

Many organisations and government initiatives focus on child protection and family support. Engaging with these programmes can help strengthen community ties and provide essential resources to families in need.

Community awareness campaigns can educate residents about the signs of child abuse and neglect. By raising awareness, we can empower individuals to take action when they see something amiss.

I urge communities to work hand in hand with the government to address this crisis. Your involvement is crucial in shaping policies and programmes that protect our children. Together we can create a more effective response to the challenges we face.

As we confront the harsh realities of child abandonment and abuse, it is imperative we act decisively. The Eastern Cape government is committed to tackling these issues head-on. We will continue to invest in programmes that support families and protect children. However, we cannot do it alone. We need the active participation of communities, parents and caregivers.

Let us not forget the children we are failing today are the leaders of tomorrow. They will shape our society and carry forward our values. We owe it to them to provide a safe and nurturing environment where they can grow and flourish. Together we can make a difference.

In conclusion, I urge every member of our community to reflect on their role in protecting our children. Let us stand united against abandonment and abuse, ensuring every child in the Eastern Cape can experience the love, security and opportunities they deserve. Together, we can create a brighter future for our children and our province.

Fanta is Eastern Cape social development MEC