Malema sentencing: same sideshow tactics used to help Zuma stall prosecution

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EFF last week put on a massive show of force in anticipation of Malema’s pre-sentencing proceedings after his conviction on several firearm-related charges. Picture: MARK ANDREWS © DAILY DISPATCH/ file photo

EFF leader Julius Malema is no stranger to staging a show of force when he needs things to go his way.

In 2008, as ANC Youth League leader, he loudly made threats of mass disruption if the arms deal trial against Jacob Zuma — who had then just been elected as ANC president — were to go ahead.

He went so far as to tell a June 16 rally that the ANCYL would “take up arms and kill” for Zuma if the impending fraud and corruption charges against him were not dropped.

Malema got his way and shortly afterwards the charges were withdrawn.

Years later, that decision was ruled unlawful.

But, the rest, as they say, is history. Thanks to the likes of Malema, the country was stuck with a man whose presidency was marked by state capture, political turmoil, the collapse of vital state-owned entities, and widespread corruption.

The result was that more than R1-trillion intended for infrastructure, public health, social development and service delivery was redirected into the hands of the corrupt.

It led to the erosion of the criminal justice system, particularly the police and the National Prosecuting Authority.

It is of no use to anyone that Malema later saw the light and became Zuma’s greatest critic. The damage had been done and the country continues to live with the terrible fallout.

It is what happens when the rule of law is eroded.

If there is no equality before the law, the powerful cease to be accountable.

In the words of William Butler Yeats in his poem The Second Coming: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

There is much at stake for Malema and he knows it. A long enough custodial sentence means he loses his seat in parliament and likely his leadership of the party he founded.

And so, instead of allowing justice to follow its course and letting the presiding magistrate do her job without fear or favour, the EFF resorted to the same tactics Malema used to help Zuma evade the rule of law.

The EFF last week put on a massive show of force in anticipation of Malema’s pre-sentencing proceedings after his conviction on several firearm-related charges.

The protest brought parts of East London to a virtual standstill.

Many held banners that were a message to the magistrate: “Hands off our CIC [commander-in-chief].”

The EFF’s national spokesperson reportedly voiced contempt for the judicial process and the presiding magistrate, claiming it was all a political attack and a conspiracy without providing evidence for any of it.

One can only hope our judicial system remains resilient in the face of all of this and that the magistrate is guided only by the law and the evidence.

Malema has recourse to appeals if he is unhappy with his conviction or sentence and has indicated he will do so. This is the lawful and fair course to follow.

Everything else is a sideshow that should be ignored.