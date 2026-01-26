TVET colleges offer direct response to youth unemployment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges are too often misunderstood as institutions of last resort — places for those who “could not make it” into universities.

This view is not only inaccurate; it is economically ignorant.

In many of the world’s most successful economies, vocational education is not a consolation prize but a strategic pillar of national development.

TVET colleges are not hubs to remediate failure, but to produce competence.

They are designed to align education with labour-market demand, industrial policy, and technological change.

Where universities tend to prioritise abstract knowledge and disciplinary depth, vocational institutions focus on applied expertise, technical mastery, and work-readiness.

These are not lesser skills; they are different skills — often scarcer, and frequently more immediately valuable to an economy, hence “skills/occupations in high demand” are often highlighted.

And manufacturing cities of the Eastern Cape, like East London and Gqeberha, rely on these vocational skills.

No country illustrates the power of vocational education more clearly than Germany.

After the devastation of World War 2, Germany faced destroyed infrastructure, mass unemployment, and a shattered industrial base.

Its recovery — the Wirtschaftswunder (economic miracle) — did not rest primarily on elite universities, but on a robust dual vocational training system (Duales Ausbildungssystem).

This system integrated classroom learning with paid, industry-based apprenticeships.

Young people were trained as machinists, electricians, toolmakers, metalworkers, and technicians — precisely the skills required to rebuild factories, transport systems, and export-oriented manufacturing.

Crucially, vocational training in Germany still carries more social prestige, strong employer buy-in, and clear pathways for career progression.

Many master craftsmen (Meister) and technicians earn incomes and social standing comparable to university graduates.

Germany’s continued dominance in advanced manufacturing, automotive engineering, and industrial technology is inseparable from this vocational foundation.

TVET was not a fallback; it was the engine of what now is Europe’s biggest economy.

A similar pattern appears across East and Southeast Asia.

Japan’s post-war reconstruction relied heavily on technical colleges and in-house vocational training within firms.

Precision engineering, electronics, shipbuilding, and automotive production all depended on a technically skilled workforce trained through vocational routes rather than purely academic ones.

Singapore, often cited as a model developmental state, deliberately elevated vocational education through institutions such as the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and polytechnics.

Far from being marginalised, these institutions are tightly linked to national economic planning, emerging industries, and global value chains.

Singapore’s success in logistics, electronics, biomedical manufacturing, and advanced services reflects decades of investment in vocational competence.

China, too, has expanded vocational education on a massive scale to support industrialisation, urbanisation, and technological upgrading.

Its manufacturing capacity, now increasingly sophisticated, rests on millions of technicians, machine operators, and skilled tradespeople trained through vocational schools and colleges.

As China shifts towards high-tech manufacturing and green industries, vocational education remains central to its strategy.

Even in the digital economy, major technology firms— including Meta — rely on vocational and skills-based training models.

Coding bootcamps, technical certifications, and industry-linked training programmes reflect a broader recognition.

The world is changing fast. The point being not all high-value skills are acquired through traditional university/universities of technology pathways.

The persistence of stigma around TVET colleges, particularly in post-colonial societies, has historical roots.

Colonial education systems privileged clerical and administrative roles over technical skill.

Post-independence, universities became symbols of social mobility, while vocational training was wrongly associated with manual labour and limited aspiration.

This hierarchy is outdated and economically damaging.

Modern economies require technicians, artisans, electricians, plumbers, welders, renewable-energy specialists, network technicians, hospitality and tourism trained personnel and manufacturing supervisors as much as they require lawyers or academics. Without these skills, infrastructure fails, industries stagnate, and unemployment rises — even among graduates with great results.

TVET colleges offer a direct response to youth unemployment, skills mismatches, and slow industrial growth.

They provide practical pathways into work, entrepreneurship, and further technical specialisation through work placement and industry partnering.

When properly funded, industry-aligned, and socially respected, they expand opportunity rather than limit it.

The question is not whether TVET colleges are “as good as” universities.

It is whether societies and the government can afford to pretend that academic education alone can sustain economic development. History answers decisively in the negative.

From Germany to Japan, from Singapore to China, vocational education has proven to be a cornerstone of resilience, recovery, and competitiveness.

TVET colleges are not for those who fall short of university entry.

They are for those who choose to build, repair, design, produce, and innovate in the material and technical foundations of society.

To invest in TVET is to invest in dignity of work, economic realism, and shared prosperity.

Any country serious about development cannot afford to treat vocational education as a second option — because in practice, it is often the first necessity.

Brenda Nosipho Ngcukayitobi is a deputy director responsible for curriculum in the TVET branch at the department of higher education and training