Celebrate Sunrisers as the undisputed kings of the SA20

Sunrisers Eastern Cape return victors, winning their third SA20 out of four. Matthew Breetzke. Photo Fredlin Adriaan

The heroics of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Betway SA20 underlined the province as the home of cricket in the country.

For the third time in four seasons the outfit romped to the title after staging a remarkable fightback to pip Pretoria Capitals by six wickets in Cape Town on Sunday.

Despite a shaky start when the Capitals set a tantalising target of 158/7, with Dewald Brevis swatting impressive runs, the Sunrisers took the match by the scruff of the neck as captain Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke delivered a swashbuckling display to propel the side to victory with four balls left.

It was, however, a team effort which to all intents and purposes underscored the side’s dominance of the exciting competition since its inception four years ago.

The Sunrisers showed their intentions to reclaim the crown they surrendered to MI Cape Town last season despite a mini hiccup in the qualifiers when they went down to the Capitals on Wednesday.

However, they picked themselves up with a seven-wicket win over the Paarl Royals to march to the final.

Stubbs perfectly summed up the victory when he said he was not sure it was going to be achieved as panic set in until his partnership with Breetzke hit home in the 18th over during their stand of 114 runs.

Since the competition was launched, the Eastern Cape outfit have been the team to beat, which speaks volumes about the abundance of talent in the province.

While the balance in the team played a pivotal role, with veteran Quinton de Kock showing his experience in amassing 390 runs in 11 innings to finish as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, the home-grown talent of Stubbs and Breetzke should be celebrated.

With the foundation having been set, the development of grassroots talent should be spread to other regions to produce more stars.

This should land a voice on calls that the Sunrisers must consider taking some of their matches to other parts of the province, such as the Buffalo City metro, to broaden their scope.

Though BCM has often been criticised for its sporting involvement, such as the partnership with PSL side Chippa United, shelling out a few rands to convince the Sunrisers to come to Buffalo Park where the municipality has already ploughed in a sizeable chunk should not be a train smash as it would add to the much-needed sport tourism in the region.

Admittedly, Border Cricket chief executive Sean Beyer cited some of the franchise red tape as the reason for not bringing the Sunrisers to BCM as yet.

While this is being sorted out, the province should continue to celebrate the undisputed kings of the Betway SA20 competition.

