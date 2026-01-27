Hernández’ pardon exposes US hypocrisy in Venezuela drug war narrative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The mask has not just slipped; it has been torn off and cast aside for the world to see.

The recent announcement by US president Donald Trump that Venezuela is now effectively a US colony is a shocking, yet brutally honest, culmination of decades of US foreign policy.

For too long, the global community has been asked to accept the narratives of “democracy promotion” and a “war on drugs”.

With this single, brazen act, Washington has admitted what many in the Global South have always known: it was never about values, only about interests. And in this case, the interest is crude oil.

The justifications for the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power have now been exposed as a complete farce.

Trump’s own words, stating that the move was about oil, were chillingly reinforced by his secretary of defence, Peter Hegseth, who admitted they went in to secure “their” oil.

The plan to sell Venezuelan oil on the open market is not an act of a liberator; it is the act of a coloniser liquidating the assets of a conquered territory.

This action makes a mockery of the foundational principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty of nation-states enshrined in the UN Charter.

The narrative that this was a necessary intervention to restore democracy or stem the flow of narcotics has evaporated.

The truth, as stated by the architects of the policy themselves, is far simpler and far more predatory.

It is about the control of natural resources deemed critical to US security and economic dominance.

To understand the depth of this hypocrisy, one need only look at the recent pardon of Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president.

Here is a man who was convicted in US courts for actively participating in the shipment of hundreds of tonnes of cocaine into the US.

He was, by any definition, a narco-terrorist who operated with the protection of a presidential office.

And yet, he was pardoned and released because it served US interests.

Let us be clear on the contrast. Maduro, whose country sits on the world’s largest oil reserves, was removed from power under the pretext of fighting for democracy.

Hernández, a convicted high-level drug trafficker, was set free.

If the concern was genuinely about narcotics, Hernández would remain in prison.

If it was about democracy, the will of the Venezuelan people would be respected, free from foreign intervention.

This contradiction lays bare the calculus of US foreign policy: allies, even criminal ones, are protected if they serve a purpose.

Obstacles, particularly those controlling valuable resources, are removed under whatever pretext is most convenient at the time.

This move is not a new phenomenon but a brazen evolution of a long-standing doctrine.

From the Monroe Doctrine of the 19th century, which designated Latin America as America’s “backyard” to the countless interventions and coups throughout the 20th century, the goal has remained consistent: securing economic and geopolitical dominance.

What has changed is the transparency. The diplomatic niceties have been abandoned, replaced by the raw assertion of power.

The question posed by Trump — “Who is next?” — is not just rhetoric.

It is a direct threat to any sovereign nation with resources that the US may one day deem vital to its “interests”.

It signals a potential new era where international law is secondary to the unilateral demands of a superpower, and colonialism is cloaked in the language of national security.

The world must now grapple with a reality where the pretence is over, and the emperor has finally admitted he has no clothes.

Innocent Chigume, PhD law student at the University of Fort Hare