BANTU MNIKI| Similar to Zuma era, US greed unmasked under Trump

After the daring military attack that culminated in the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, US President Donald Trump seems to have become emboldened.

He has stated clearly that his interests in Venezuela are its natural resources and vast amount of oil reserves it possesses.

Trump is much like former president Jacob Zuma. He finds it hard to hide the secrets of the US political machinery, which has seen that country dominate global markets for decades.

He finds no reason to provide respectable pretences for what he wants to do.

As such, he often simply tells the world what he wants to do.

Most sane people start by disbelieving him, looking at the absurdity of what he says and dismissing it as too insane to be done by any sitting president, let alone one who leads one of the most powerful nations in the world.

This was similar to the presidency of Jacob Zuma, who seemed to think the secret shenanigans of the ANC should be understood and legitimised by every “patriotic” South African.

The boldness with which he advocated for business to support the ANC so the ANC could open doors for such businesses was shocking.

He seemed completely oblivious to the fact that this practice established the foundations for corruption to thrive in SA.

Yet, he was simply saying out loud what was usually said in whispers by more circumspect comrades behind closed doors.

Trump has been demonstrating the unsatiable appetite of the US for the natural resources of other countries.

While it has deployed its greed through covert operations that saw coups and assassinations for decades, it tried to mask these heinous acts as efforts to ensure human rights or to promote democracy.

The difference with Trump is that he does not hide the greed which drives him and his country’s global economic dominance.

The US is on a drive to outpace China and Russia to secure the necessary natural resources to fuel the US economy for the decades ahead.

To this end, the US has demonstrated that it will not count out the use of military force against any country to do so.

Imagine the shock of Europe as Trump moved his gaze from the Global South, where the US has been having a field day for decades, and turned his gaze to Europe.

His recent focus on Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, Nigeria, Iran, Sudan, and SA, among other countries, instantly changed to a sharp gaze on Greenland.

At first, it seemed the Europeans did not believe the man was serious.

I supposed they thought it was preposterous for anyone to even consider subjecting a European power to the same measures set aside for the relatively defenceless Global South.

For a moment, the Global South wore a rare smirk this time, watching Europe suddenly find itself in the same position the Global South has been in since colonialism.

I suppose it was impossible for the Global South not to be glad that Europe had to scramble, not for Africa, but to respond to an imminent threat to one of the EU members by one of its allies.

It seems in the realm of power that is driven by greed, there are no permanent friends.

Yet, in the end, the threat to Europe — the use of military force to gain territory and natural resources — is a threat to the entire global order.

Trump’s attempt to de-escalate the tensions at Davos is welcome.

Whether it was because of the show of unity by European countries which quickly pledged military support for Greenland, or stern advice internally, does not matter.

What the whole sane world wants to avoid is the destabilisation of the global economy which will set the world back decades, if not centuries.

In a world where no level of stupidity is impossible, global conflict remains a stark possibility.

However, it is as much a responsibility of the South as it is of the North to avoid the volatility that has been introduced by the possibly mentally unstable Trump, among other leaders.

If SA could understand the unadulterated power of a non-aligned position in global affairs, it would not play fast and loose with it.

While SA and other non-aligned countries may not represent serious military power, the non-aligned position does not require military power.

What it does require is a consistency that produces a universal moral position.

That powerful position promotes common sense, peace and prosperity for all, as the only truly sustainable solution for global order.