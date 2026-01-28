Politicians err by shifting focus from local space and time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Albert Einstein upended Isaac Newton’s classical mechanics, where the latter claimed that space and time were absolute. Einstein postulated that both space and time were relative to the observer.

However, like Newton, Einstein maintained that causality was a local space phenomenon, where cause and effect happened within a given space and time window.

Along came Niels Bohr and postulated that a particle entangled with another but separated by a vast distance could be manipulated locally, and the resultant change instantaneously changed the other particle with no time delay between cause and effect.

What would be the result if this were applied as an analogy to political dynamics in SA?

Like Bohr, SA politicians are shifting away from local space and time. Unlike the ability of Bohr’s quantum to change each other from a distance, local votes resolve local space and time.

EFF leader Julius Malema, for instance, advances his political career locally but obsessively preoccupies himself with the rest of the continent — on continental problems which are beyond his capability.

His voters contend with local problems and vote for him believing that, concomitant with the locality of votes, he will address local problems.

Yet the politics he practises assumes his voters are entangled with pan-Africanism and protecting illegal immigration — as if these problems are so entangled that fixing continental problems instantaneously fixes the local ones.

Even when his followers asked him to allow for a secret ballot to decide a collective policy position on illegal immigration, he refused, reasoning that African borders are colonial and that there are no (African) foreigners in SA.

Malema showed utter disregard for the locality of his voters and that they voted for the resolution of local problems first and in their time.

His political energies are reserved for localities that did not vote for him.

But his sacrifice of local voters’ interests is misguided given the futility of attempting to eradicate colonial borders that are sustained by sovereign states.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, another beneficiary of local votes, took Israel to the International Court of Justice for its genocidal deeds against the Palestinians.

But if close attention were to be paid to the causality of poverty, unemployment and general suffering locally, it would be clear that SA itself has a human-made human rights crisis.

These crises are local and demand solutions in the space and time in which they are happening. The Bill of Rights is clear on what constitutes the totality of human rights.

In the US, one of the propellants of Donald Trump to the White House was the selling out of American voters’ interests to the greed of investment bankers in Wall Street, mainly by the Democrats.

US citizens did not vote for extreme deregulation of Wall Street or for their political representatives to yield to the lobbyists of Wall Street.

A result of that acquiescence was that lenders began giving home loans to US citizens with poor credit histories, knowing many would default eventually.

This practice contributed to a housing bubble that ultimately collapsed, resulting in foreclosures and a global market crash.

But the big banks of Wall Street, on the brink of bankruptcy, were bailed out, while the voters who were evicted from their houses were left to their own devices.

Their political representatives harvested votes locally but put Wall Street (a different locality) first.

Liberal internationalism is overtaking local interests, so much so that Trump won because he canvassed for prioritisation of local issues.

And local problems are bound to local time.

So how does the rhetoric about imperialism solve contemporary problems?

Poverty, unemployment, inequality and corruption happen in the present. Therefore, solutions are needed in the present.

And voters vote for the rhetoric that points to causes in the present, not in the past.

Voters want political leaders in the state and in political organisations to account for their misdemeanours in the present.

They did not vote for politicians to complain about the deeds of imperialists and colonialists in the 17th and 19th centuries.

In relation to causes, I am not convinced that SA voters believe that it is by resenting white members of the government of national unity that their problems will be resolved.

We are convinced that after 30 years in power, there is no way that the black government is still the victim of apartheid.

In 30 years of black rule, how is it that the crumbling infrastructure is still the fault of white supremacy?

In 30 years of black rule, how is it that it is the fault of racism that the infrastructure inherited from colonialism and apartheid is not kept in the state in which it was found?

Like the quantum physics of Bohr, today’s politics are not governed by spatial locality and local time.

Yet these local politicians (mainly ANC) whose political careers are sustained by local voters, seem unable to fathom how they lost the upper hand in the last elections.

They do not listen to the voters. And while they are indulging in the hatred of the white members of the GNU, they have no time to listen to the voters who are asking them to fix the roads.

The sooner spatial locality and local time are as respected as when votes are harvested locally, the better the attention to local problems and in local time.

Let our concern for human welfare extend to our neighbours, but not at the expense of local problems.

Mzwandile Manto kaB Wapi is a philosophy major from the University of Cape Town and holds a Master of Management in Business and Executive Coaching from Wits Business School