Deaths and class spectacle destroy initiation’s meaning

EXEMPLARY": Izibazana Sibulele Wapi of AmaQadi clan is joined by by family, friends, colleagues and other well wishers as she celebrates the homecoming of her eldest son during a two-day ceremony at Ethembeni village near Qonce. Instead of carrying alcohol as has become the custom in many imigidi, Wapi chose to use milk as a symbol of amabele (breasts). Her symbolism has been praised as it acts as advice to initiates against indulging in alcohol. Picture Lulamile Feni

By its very nature, the homecoming celebration after initiation was never designed to be a spectacle of glitz and glam.

It was a celebration that prepared the next batch of protectors of the village, it was deeply spiritual — marking a young man’s transition into responsibility, restraint, and service to family and community.

Its authority lay not precisely in celebration, but in instruction; not in display, but in discipline.

Yet in recent years, an uncomfortable shift has taken root: initiation is increasingly becoming a mirror of income, status, and political proximity rather than a reaffirmation of cultural values.

What makes this shift especially dangerous is that it is not producing one uniform distortion; it is producing two distortions that track class lines.

On one side, upper-income households increasingly stage reintegration as a public exhibition — lavish tents, designer outfits, luxury vehicles, high-profile catering and event-style homecomings that turn a sacred conclusion into a social showcase of “what are you wearing?”

On the other side, lower- and middle-income households — often under financial pressure, constrained by distance, bullying and intimidation — end up having their sons exposed to illegal or poorly regulated initiation schools.

In effect, the rite is being pulled apart: the wealthy risk hollowing it out through spectacle, while the poor and middle classes risk losing lives through unsafe, unlawful practice.

Both trends are corrosive. One distorts the meaning; the other destroys the body of the process.

This raises an unavoidable question: is the growing opulence a reflection of the new political and economic dispensation — or a distortion of the custom under it?

SA’s post-1994 landscape has produced new access, new elites, and new forms of visibility.

In many respects, this has corrected historical exclusion and expanded opportunity.

However, when status and economic power enter sacred cultural spaces without restraint, distortion follows.

A recent and troubling example was the widely circulated video from KwaNokuthula near Plettenberg Bay, where a deputy mayor was filmed discharging what appeared to be a firearm during her son’s initiation homecoming celebrations.

Regardless of subsequent explanations, the symbolism was unmistakable: a sacred cultural moment overtaken by unsafe performance.

That incident was not merely about a firearm. It reflected a deeper problem — the intrusion of power, visibility, and personal status into a rite meant to teach restraint and humility.

What should have been a reintegration of a son became a national blunder, drawing attention not to the initiate’s growth, but to the unruly behaviour.

The danger lies not in prosperity itself, but in its uncritical insertion into rites meant to teach moderation.

Culture, when left unguarded, becomes performative.

The rite loses its moral centre and becomes vulnerable to competition, comparison, and imitation.

Historically, initiation equalised. Regardless of a household’s standing, the ritual stripped away excess and centred discipline, obedience, and communal belonging.

The initiate entered the process as a child and emerged as a man measured by values, not possessions.

Wealth neither elevated nor diminished one’s standing within the rite.

Today, however, the income level of the initiate’s family increasingly determines how the custom is experienced and interpreted.

Those with means can transform reintegration into a public exhibition of success, while many families without such means remain unseen, unheard, and implicitly devalued.

This imbalance is not cosmetic; it is structural. It introduces hierarchy into a custom that was never meant to rank initiates by class.

When opulence becomes the benchmark, young men internalise the message that manhood is validated by money rather than character.

The rite begins to teach consumption and visibility, rather than restraint and responsibility. Over time, this weakens social cohesion.

A rite that once unified young men across households begins to reinforce divisions shaped by income, access, and proximity to power.

Those who cannot afford spectacle may feel diminished, while those who can may mistake visibility for legitimacy.

In both cases, the rite fails its original purpose.

But the class distortion does not end at perception and symbolism.

It extends into safety, legality, and life itself.

While wealthier households may have the resources to access reputable practitioners, to transport their children to vetted sites, and to pay for compliance with health and oversight requirements, many lower and middle-income households are more exposed to illegal initiation schools.

These are often characterised by unqualified or opportunistic practitioners, hidden locations, totally unsafe practices and inadequate aftercare.

The result is predictable and tragic: injuries, amputations, infections, dehydration, and deaths — year after year — turning a rite of passage into a preventable hazard.

This is why initiation-related deaths cannot be explained solely by “unscrupulous practitioners,” as though families have no agency and communities have no accountability.

Responsible parenting remains the first line of protection.

Parents and senior family members cannot outsource their duty to verify legitimacy, confirm credentials, and ensure the initiation environment is lawful, safe, and properly supervised.

Too many families disengage once the process begins, treating initiation as a once-off transaction rather than a continuous custodial responsibility.

Fathers, uncles and elder brothers often fear embarrassment, community backlash, or accusations of disrespecting tradition if they raise concerns.

Yet protecting life is not a betrayal of culture; it is its highest obligation.

Tradition was never designed to demand blind compliance at the expense of human life.

Historically, initiation was embedded within active familial and elder supervision, where accountability was immediate and intervention was not taboo.

When silence replaces oversight, illegal operators thrive, and the cost is paid by the bodies of young men.

Ultimately, this double crisis — spectacle at the top, illegality and danger at the bottom — cannot be separated from the broader liberal social and economic environment that now shapes everyday life.

While liberalism has expanded individual freedoms and personal choice, it has simultaneously weakened communal authority structures that once moderated behaviour and preserved values.

Decisions once shaped by counsel and restraint are now driven by personal preference, purchasing power, and public display.

When cultural practices are filtered through an unregulated liberal lens, they become vulnerable to excess and individualism.

To date, government has largely framed its interventions around proposals that lean toward suspending or halting the custom altogether.

This approach is both premature and misplaced.

Before any consideration is given to stopping a practice that has, for generations, shaped identity, discipline, and social responsibility, there must be a deliberate effort to address the underlying failures that have distorted it.

The problem is not the custom itself, but the conditions under which it is now practised.

Culture evolves, but evolution without guardianship is not progress. It is dilution, and in the worst cases, it is death.

If initiation is to retain its meaning, it must be reclaimed on both fronts: restrained from becoming a theatre of class performance, and protected from illegal operators who exploit desperation and gangsterism styled modus operandi.

Nkosi Minenkulu Joyi, senior traditional leader of Bhaziya T/C, chair of Western Cape provincial initiation coordinating committee, chair of of economic development and mineral resources in the National House of Traditional Leaders