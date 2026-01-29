Vow to fix municipalities must not be hollow election promise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa, delivering the closing address of the ANC’s lekgotla on Monday, made a promise that his party, come this year’s local government elections, would deploy capable leaders.

The party goes to the election on the back foot, having lost its majority in the national election.

In the previous local government elections, the party managed to win only two metros — Buffalo City and Mangaung.

In provinces like Gauteng, they were voted out of power, managing to rule only through coalitions.

So Ramaphosa’s promise that the party will deploy capable leaders is informed by his party’s desperate need to reclaim lost ground.

Ramaphosa said the party could no longer tolerate people who abused the trust of the people and wasted public resources.

He said the party should further have the courage to replace deployees who were not doing their jobs.

And it must deploy “cadres who can fulfil the responsibility of the positions they occupy”.

“We will implement mechanisms for monitoring, evaluation and accountability so our decisions in this regard are based on evidence and are not driven by factional or personal interests.”

His promises are what citizens have been calling for over the years.

That they are made during an election year makes it seems that the party is merely making such promises for electioneering purposes.

In the Eastern Cape, several of the municipalities have been found to be underperforming, with the likes of Enoch Mgijima failing to pay Eskom while their residents are failed by the Chris Hani District Municipality, which is supposed to provide them with clean drinking water.

Even the provincial government has been tough on the municipalities, with co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams criticising the two metros, BCM and Nelson Mandela Bay, for poor financial performance.

So if the ANC is serious about turning around the metros, its president must ensure that the party sticks to its promise.

Currently, only the mayors are required to have a post-matric qualification to be considered as a candidate.

That is not enough. For the party to appear serious, it should extend the requirement to even members of the mayoral committee who are quite hands-on in ensuring that the municipality operates optimally.

It makes no sense to have a finance MMC who has no post-matric qualification presiding over highly qualified officials.

Further, qualifications alone are not enough.

If the party is serious about turning around local government, it must send people who have the political will to deliver service and not just enable corruption and line their own pockets.

