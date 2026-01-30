LETTER | Name change empty when human dignity of majority trampled on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 'Welcome to East London' sign is likely to change at some stage to 'Welcome to KuGompo'.

It seems the ANC is following the Boer model adopted after 1948 of renaming everything in their honour.

Roberts Heights became Voortrekkerhoogter despite no voortrekker being involved in its inauguration.

At least the Boers maintained what they inherited from the British.

The latest new curtains for old windows sees the renaming of East London.

Where I live — 32 years after so-called liberation — in a Native Unit, on an untarred road that has no name, my house is a number and often we have no electricity or water.

Crime and pollution are the norm, and service delivery is just a word to be used when addressing their hangers on.

A better life for all they will trot out again on Human Rights Day as they trample on the human dignity of the majority.

Princess Faku and her prejudicated hangers on in the Buffalo City municipality are just reality deniers.

They can rename this city whatever they want, it will always have been founded by an 1820 settler John Bailie, or are they going to re-write that too?

Please will the people of this metro wake up, successive administrations have driven this city into the ground.

There is no private investment, businesses are going out of business because we have the highest municipal taxes in the country, there is no maintenance and we all know about their record — Mdantsane swimming pool, Victoria Ground, the Stoep, Ebuhlanti — hundreds of millions of rand spent and nothing to show.

This name change ntoni ntoni is just the same, millions will have to be wasted with new signage, stationary and countless other things like having to then rename East London Museum, the Port of East London.

This is because these prejudicated elected officials do not understand that all the money they spend and all the money they waste comes from someone else, sadly not even from Mdantsane.

It comes from ratepayers of East London, Beacon Bay and Gonubie.

If Faku believed in democracy, she would have had a proper consultation, maybe even a referendum, not the one-sided affair that sees a name being changed to allow another to be changed.

Faku, fix what is broken, leave what is not broken. — Sipliwo Bhengani, Mdantsane