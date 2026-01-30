LETTERS | Bring back Ubuntu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police stop Operation Dudula from trying to block non-South Africans from accessing medical attention at Hillbrow clinic in Johannesburg. File photo

I concur with Dinga Mpunzi’s article “Inequality Persists as SA Attracts Immigrants” (DD Jan 12).

He is brave to raise such a hot-potato issue in the face of activities like Operation Dudula and March & March.

The old guard has failed to bring down the lessons of history to this Yizo-Yizo generation.

Many immigrants came to SA as mine workers during apartheid, so foreign mine workers contributed in creating the wealth of this country.

And many African countries suffered from the apartheid war machinery.

Their institutions were bombed, some of their citizens were killed, and they were accused of “harbouring terrorists” when they fed, healed, trained and armed those who saw the need to break the yoke of apartheid.

Having experienced the generosity of people in many other African countries, I am prepared to protect them as they protected me during my hour of need.

Who are we to close our borders to our African brothers and sisters, who were our pillar of support during the darkest days? What happened to Ubuntu? — Mziwonke Qwesha, Qonce

Support diversity in initiation

In her recent article, “A Call for Cultural Evolution Not Cultural Erasure” (DD Jan 8), Ntolozo Kalako is correct.

She calls for “mandatory neurodiversity and disability training for caregivers at initiation schools”.

Train caregivers so they can meet this challenge — which also means that the kind of man who takes on the task of guiding these young men must be of a certain calibre.

What this needs is a man who is like a parent, with the required degree of sensitivity.

If we are not prepared to teach the caregivers, then let’s rope in professionals such as behavioural therapists.

Also, let’s encourage young black people to take this on as a career so that they can communicate in the mother tongue of the initiate.

The House of Traditional Leadership needs to be brought on board.

Bring professionals to the House to address traditional leaders on matters of neurodiversity.

I’m certain some of their children are affected by these diverse and complex challenges.

For example, autism is more prevalent in boys than girls.

Let’s pay tribute to the mothers of these boys, who carry such a heavy load with love and persistent determination.

In fact, the writer of the article I am supporting here is driven by such love. — Phethu Soga, via email